Venom 2 Let There Be Carnage Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

The Venom movie, officially named Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was released in April 2020.

Venom 2 Let There Be Carnage Release Date

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was supposed to be released on September 15, 2021, in the UK and September 24, 2021, in the US. However, it has been postponed owing to new COVID concerns (August 12, 2021).

It was supposed to be published on October 2, 2020, but it was pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reports of crowds feeling secure enough to attend the movies have dropped since mid-July 2021, resulting in the new postponement. However, there hasn’t been a new date established yet.

Venom 2 cast

Of course, Tom Hardy will reprise his role as Eddie Brock / Venom, but whom will accompany him?

Woody Harrelson will portray Cletus Kasady / Carnage, Venom’s next antagonist, while Michelle Williams will reprise Anne Weying. Stephen Graham (This Is England) and Reid Scott (Dr. Dan Lewis) will also feature.

Naomie Harris is in the film and has been connected to a role as Shriek in Venom: Let There Be Carnage – she stated that she was in talks to portray the role back in October 2019.

Venom 2 trailers

The first trailer was published on May 10, 2021, showing Eddie Brock struggling with his alter-ego.

While also giving us a better look at Woody Harrelson’s metamorphosis into the villain Carnage.