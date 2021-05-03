Bling Empire Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is an American reality tv series. The first season of the series Bling Empire was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The second season of Bling Empire will also be released on Netflix.

Bling Empire Season 2 was confirmed by Netflix on 10th March 2021. Read the complete article to get all the details about Bling Empire Season 2.

Bling Empire Season 2: All We Know So Far



Bling Empire is a reality television series. The series Bling Empire follows the life of rich East Asian as well as East Asian-American socialites located in Los Angeles, California.

The series Bling Empire features the real-life of Crazy Rich Asians. It is the first American television series that includes East Asians living in the US as the main cast.

There are a total of eight episodes in the first season of the series Bling Empire. We expect that Bling Empire Season 2 will also include eight episodes.

Jeff Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, and Ben Eisele were the executive producers of the series. The series Bling Empire was completed under Jeff Jenkins Productions.

Bling Empire Season 1 includes eight episodes titled Necklacegate 90210, Tale of Two Trusts, What’s in Anna’s Shower, Beverly Hills Heartbreak, Private Lies, The Other Side, Kevin and Kane Take Charleston, and Will You Marry Me.

Let’s discuss the release date of the second season of the series Bling Empire.

Bling Empire Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Bling Empire Season 2 is not declared yet. We can expect Bling Empire Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

Bling Empire Season 1 was released on 15th January 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix.

Let’s discuss the cast of Bling Empire Season 2. Maybe the cast will change in the upcoming Bling Empire Season 2.

Bling Empire Season 2 Cast:

We expect that there will be a new cast in the second season of the series Bling Empire. There is no official update about the cast of Bling Empire Season 2. We have mentioned the cast of the first season of the series Bling Empire below.

Kevin Taejin Kreider Kane Lim Christine Chiu Gabriel Chiu Kelly Mi Li Anna Shay Cherie Chan Jessey Lee Kim Lee Andrew Gray Jaime Xie Guy Tang

Let’s talk about the trailer of Bling Empire Season 2.

Bling Empire Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Bling Empire Season 2 has not arrived yet. Let’s watch Bling Empire Season 1’s trailer.

