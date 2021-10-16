Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Derry Girls, a beloved Northern Irish comedy series, has not returned to our screens in almost two years. Fans may now be excited about the return of the prize, family-friendly, and entertaining program, which will return with its third season.

The ongoing Covid problem has caused the forthcoming season’s distribution to be considerably delayed. But the teen ladies’ high school hijinks will be back on our screens shortly, and with even more pomp and circumstance than before.

When is Season 3 due?

While Channel 4 announced the third season’s renewal in April 2020, the series has undoubtedly been delayed longer than planned due to obvious reasons. Several times, the filming schedule has been postponed.

In a recent interview in August 2021, Siobhan McSweeny announced that filming for the third season will begin towards the end of this year. As a result, it’s likely that fans will learn about the launch date around September 2021.

However, no specific dates have been set yet. As a result, for the time being, fans may rest confident that Derry Girls will return, but they will have to wait a little longer.

On December 21, 2018, the first season of Derry Girls was published globally on Netflix. On August 2, 2019, it was renewed for a second season and is now available to view on Channel 4. The second season was posted to Netflix on July 9, 2020, however, it was later deleted since it was accidentally released one year early.

Who is in the third season of Derry Girls’ cast?

Word on the street is that the cast will remain the same. Erin Quinn will be played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson once more, Clare Devlin by Nicola Coughlan, Orla McCool by Louisa Harland, and Michelle Mallon by Jamie-Lee O’Donnell. The supporting cast is expected to return in their respective roles. Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, the school’s headteacher, is also set to return.