How To Watch Celtics Game

2023 is the season of Boston Celtics games, and millions of sports fans are eager to watch the Celtics Games. And if you are one of them, we have provided all the latest updates on how to watch the Celtics game.

How to Watch Celtics Game Without Cable?

After receiving 17 championships, the Boston Celtics received the title of NBA’s one of the most successful franchises. However, the previous years didn’t remain good for the National Football League.

However, millions of sports enthusiasts are eager to watch Celtics games. If you are looking for effective methods to watch Celtics games without spending vast amounts on cable, read the below-mentioned sections to get information about how to watch Celtics games.

Watch Celtics Game on DirecTV Stream

Celtics Games are available on DirecTV Stream. This platform provides streaming services to approximately 90 channels, including ESPN, FOX Networks, and FS1. Here, DirecTV offers a choice plan to the users for $100 a month, which may be expensive for some viewers. However, you will also get several channels that will enhance your experience.

The Choice package also offers channels like NBA TV, MLB Network, Golf Channel, USA, TBS, etc. In addition to that, DirecTV Stream also offers a five-day free trial and unlimited hours along with screens.

Watch Celtics Game on Hulu Live TV

Hulu Live TV is another popular streaming platform offering various sports channels. You can access channels like ESPN, FS1, FOX Networks, TBS, ESPN, and FS1 on the Hulu Live TV platform.

Many spectators use Hulu+ Live TV to watch games like Celtics, Chief, and NFL games, costing $70 monthly. However, you can also access additional Sports add-on services for $9.99 per month, like unlimited DVR storage and two screens.

Watch the Celtics Game on Fubo TV

Fubo TV offers multiple streaming services channels. It consists of channels like FOX Networks, ESPN, and FS1 channels. However, if you opt for Pro Plan, it will cost you approximately $75 per month.

Not only that, the platform also provides an extra Sports Plus add-on, and to access such services, you will need to pay $10.99 a month. The additional plans of Fubo TV also offer channels like MLB TV and 1000 hours of DVR storage. Not only that, but Fubo TV also offers unlimited screens for users.

Watch the Celtics Game on Sling TV

Sling TV offers premium-quality streaming services channels with pocket-friendly costs. Sling TV will offer the best services if you are looking for a cheap yet the best streaming services platform.

Sling TV’s Orange package will give you access to use various channels. It includes ESPN, TNT, ABC, and many others. The cost of the package is approximately $40 a month. In addition to that, Sling TV also provides packages like Sling Orange and Blue packages. This package costs $55 a month.

If you are looking for NBA channels and additional sports packages, Sling TV will offer NBA TV for an additional $11 a month.

Watch Celtics Game on YouTube TV

If you are looking for the most convenient way to watch your favorite streaming sports channels, YouTube TV offers many sports channels. YouTube TV will give you access to channels like ESPN, ABC, NBA TV, Sports Boston, etc.

Not only that, but YouTube TV also offers numerous services like unlimited recording storage and highlights. This platform will cost you around $72.99 a month.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, readers! That’s all you need to know about the Celtics Games and the platforms to stream your favorite sports games.

However, you can enjoy various sports games on television using YouTube TV and Vidgo. So what are you waiting for? Choose a streaming platform, redeem a suitable plan, and enjoy your favorite games.