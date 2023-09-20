How To Watch Seahawks Game Today

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the most integral parts of the American football team situated in Seattle. A million National Football League fans are eager to watch the Seahawks games.

And if you are one of those sports enthusiasts looking for ways to watch Seahawks Games without cable, here we have multiple ways that will help you to watch Seahawks games.

Watch Seahawks Game on DirecTV Stream

If you are fond of Seahawks games and looking for one of the best streaming services platforms, then DirecTV Stream would be the perfect choice to watch Seahawks games.

The platform provides more than 75 channels along with additional services. It includes both local and seasonal channels that you need to watch sports like National Football League games, 49ers, Chief games, and Seahawks games.

In addition to that, DirecTV Stream gives access to multiple channels like ABC, CBS, Fox Network, ESPN, and NBC at $100 per month. Additionally, the platform also offers a five-day free trial to the users.

So if you plan to purchase DirecTV’s Choice package, try the platform for five days and later decide whether it would be perfect.

Watch the Seahawks Game on Fubo TV

Many sports enthusiasts and athletes have already enjoyed multiple sports games like the NFL, Chief Games, and 49ers on Fubo TV. Now it’s time to watch Seahawks matches. Fubo TV offers multiple channels like MLB Network, ESPN, Fox Plus, and NBC at $75 per month.

Not only that, but you can also pay an additional cost of $10.99 a month to access the Sports Plus channel. Here, Fubo TV provides users with 1000 hours of DVR storage and unlimited screens.

Watch the Seahawks Game on Sling TV

Sling TV is another alternative to DirecTV Stream services. Sling TV offers you access to national channels like ESPN and NFL Network. In addition to that, a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $60 a month.

Moreover, if you belong to selected areas of Sling TV, then you can also access some local channels like NBC and FOX Networks. Like other platforms, Sling TV also has 50 hours of DVR storage. Also, here, you will get access to watch four screens simultaneously.

Watch the Seahawks Game on NFL+

The National Football League fans are always thrilled to watch the NFL games on NFL+. The application is considered one of the most cost-effective platforms for watching sports games like the Seahawks and Chief Games.

The charges for NFL+ start from $7 per month. However, you can also pay $40 once to access NFL+ for a year. Not only that, but the NFL+ application also provides multiple games, including local and primetime games. However, the NFL+ games are only available on smartphones and tablets.

Watch the Seahawks Game on Hulu+ Live TV

Many National Football League games are already available on Hulu+ Live TV. On this platform, you can access various live streaming services platforms such as ESPN, NFL Networks, and many others for $70 a month.

Furtherahead, Hulu+ Live TV provides an additional sports option for $9.99 a month. Not only that, but Hulu+ Live TV allows users to store unlimited DVR content and two screens to watch at a time.

Watch the Seahawks Game on YouTube TV

At a cost of $73 a month, a YouTube TV subscription offers many local NFL games. It includes ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC channels and ESPN and NFL Network. Here, users will get more than 85 channels, and not only that, but they will also stream various games on up to three devices at a single time.

Here, YouTube TV also provides a benefit for potential users. If you purchase a YouTube TV subscription before September 19, you can save 50 bucks on Sunday Tickets. Here, you can watch multiple out-of-market games at $350.

Final Thoughts

Finally, here we are at the conclusion section of this article, and now you have all the details about the Seahawks games. Pick one of the above streaming services and enjoy all the National Football Leagues and Seahawks games.