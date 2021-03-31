Pushpa Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

Pushpa is a Telugu language film that includes action and thriller. It will be released in multiple languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

The cast of the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa includes Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore.

It is the main cast of the upcoming film Pushpa. The film Pushpa was launched on 30th October 2019. The first schedule to shoot the film Pushpa was in March 2020 in Kerala, and after that, the shooting was at a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The filming was set to resume in June 2020. The creators of the film Pushpa have planned to start the filming. It was resumed on 10th November 2020.

It took place in the Maredumilli forest located in Andhra Pradesh. The filming was completed in February 2021 at Maredumilli and Rampachodavaram. In Kerala, the filming was completed in March 2021.

The upcoming Telugu film Pushpa was written and directed by Sukumar. Naveen Yemeni and Y. Ravi Shankar produced it.

Devi Sri Prasad gave the music in the film Pushpa. The cinematography and the editing of the film Pushpa were completed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

The film Pushpa will be released on 13th August 2021. The film Pushpa was completed under two production companies; Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

The trailer of the film Pushpa is not launched yet. We will mention the trailer as it releases. So, make sure to visit this website regularly to find the latest updates and news.

Check this website daily to get the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.