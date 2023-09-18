How To Watch Astros Game Today

Finally, it’s 2023, and MLB Season is here. Die-hard baseball fans seek platforms and ways to watch the Astros game.

You have clicked on this article, meaning you want to learn how to watch the Astros Game; here is all the information you need.

Watch the Astros Game on live TV

Are you wondering about watching your favorite baseball team in the 2023 season but don’t know how and where to watch it, even without cable TV? Don’t worry. This article will provide all the information on watching the Astros Game on Live TV.

You can stream Houston Astros games with the help of AT&T SportsNet Southwest. However, the streaming platforms can vary according to your location and region. The regular season’s games are available on FOX, FS1, TBS, and MLB Network.

You can watch various sports on numerous In the below sections, we have added a complete list of streaming services platforms that offer a wide range of services and free trials.

Watch the Astros Game Using DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers you a wide range of channels and fosters your sports gaming experience to the next level. Here, you will get channels like FOX, ESPN, ABC, FS1, and 100 plus channels in the Entertainment plan that will cost you around $75 a month.

In addition to that, you will also get access to USA, ESPN, TBS, NBA Network, and Golf Channel. Not only that, but DirecTV Stream also provides unlimited DVR storage and a five-day free trial to the users.

Watch the Astros Game Using Hulu+ Live TV

Besides DirecTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV is another affordable streaming service platform. Like the streaming services mentioned above, Hulu+ Live TV offers 75 channels, including FOX Networks, FS1, TBS, and ESPN. The subscription to Hulu+ Live TV costs $70 per month in its base plan.

Channels like NFL Network, TNT, Big Ten Networks, and ESPN will enhance your sports games experience. Furtherahead, Hulu+ Live also offers unlimited DVR storage, and you can enjoy sports on two screens at a time.

Watch the Astros Game Using FuboTV

Millions of sports enthusiasts are using Fubo TV. The platform provides various sports channels like FS1, FOX Network, and ESPN with its pro plan at just $75 a month.

Additionally, Fubo TV also offers 1000 hours of DVR Storage along with free trials of seven days. However, if you want to add Sports Plus channels and services, you must pay $10.99 monthly.

Watch the Astros Game Using Sling TV

Sling TV is another Live TV streaming service provider offering ESPN, FOX networks, FS1, TBS, and many others. Here, you can stream nationally televised games.

It also covers the markets like Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Houston, Austin, and many others.

Sling TV supports both operating systems, Windows and MacOS. Sling TV also provides the best services with a minimum cost of $35 and additional charges of $11 for MLB Networks.

Watch the Astros Game Using YouTube TV

Finally, YouTube TV provides Astros games on multiple channels like FOX networks, FS1, TBS, and ESPN.

Here, you can also watch out-of-market games with the help of MLB networks, and not only that, but YouTube TV also offers a seven-day free trial.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, readers! I hope you get all the information about the Astros Game. However, you can still enjoy your favorite Astros games outside the Astros TV region. Use MLB.TV subscription or Amazon Prime Video Channels to watch Astros games.

Nevertheless, some streamers also use VPNs to access such content, and if you are one of them, make sure it may violate the streaming service’s terms. So its always better to check the availability and service’s website before accessing the third-party services.