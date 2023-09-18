How To Watch 2000 Mules on Roku

American political films have secured good responses from the audience. 2000 Mules is one such American thriller movie created and directed by Dinesh D’Souza, Bruce Schooley, and Debbie D’Souza. The film premiered on May 20, 2022. And many cinephiles are looking for the available platforms to watch 2000 Mules.

If you’re fond of such political-thriller drama, then 2000 Mules will entertain you the most. This article will give you all the latest updates and processes on how to watch 2000 Mules on Roku.

What is 2000 Mules About?

Before directly jumping into the how-to-watch steps, let’s look at the brief introduction about the 2000 Mules storylines. 2000 Mules is a controversial American political film released May 20, 2022.

The plot of 2000 Mules revolves around controversial and highly debatable theories about the United States presidential election 2020.

Political commentators Dinesh D’Souza, Bruce Schooley, and Debbie D’Souza created and developed the film. In addition to that, Dinesh D’Souza is also known as a right-wing political personality.

The film also concentrates on ballot trafficking and stash houses. On the counter side, critics have also accused 2002 Mules of presenting false information to questions on the integrity of the U.S. election system. Yet, many audiences are looking for the

2000 Mules Cast Members

Even after receiving negative reviews and backlashes from the political members, many audiences are curious to know about the cast members of the 2000 Mules film.

Therefore, here we have added a list of the 2000 Mules film cast members. Interestingly, the show creator, writer, and producer Dinesh D’Souza has played the director role.

Dinesh D’Souza

Gregg Phillips

Catherine Engelbrecht

Debbie D’Souza

Dennis Prager

Eric Metaxas

Larry Elder

Sebastian Gorka

Charlie Kirk

Scott Walter

Capital Research Center

Hans von Spakovsky

Is Roku Channel Offers Free Services?

Since many audiences are wondering whether Roku offers a free service to users, the answer is Yes! Roku Channel offers free and ad-supported streaming services. Not only that, but Roku also provides a wide range of films, TV shows, web shows, and many other video programs.

However, one should know that some content may require a subscription or registration fees. In the below section, we have added a complete guide on how to watch 2000 Mules on Roku.

Is 2000 Mules Film Based on a Factual Documentary?

The 2000 Mules is an American political drama series that follows the controversial conspiracy theory of the U.S. election. When the film premiered in May 2022, it was criticized by many political and media platforms as it included numerous baseless facts and misleading information about the election.

Furtherahead, the show makers also launched a companion book in early September 2022, but it was later criticized and received multiple threats.

How to Stream 2000 Mules on Roku?

As of now, 2000 Mules isn’t available on the Roku platform. In addition to that, the film is not released on OTT platforms. However, we can expect the show to be aired on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

If you haven’t watched the film in theaters, you can watch 2000 Mules on DVD using a Roku device. Moreover, you can stream 2000 Mules on a Roku device in multiple ways.

Watch 2000 Mules Using Premium Channels

Roku device offers various subscription services. It includes HBO, Starz, ABC, and Showtime. Here, you can access several streaming service channels for $9.99 to $14.99 monthly.

Streaming Service Platforms

Apart from the premium channels, you can subscribe to various streaming services using Roku Channel. You can access platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Live TV Platforms

Besides streaming services, the Roku Channel also provides Live TV services, such as Sling TV, Philo, YouTube Plus, Fubo TV, and many others. The price of the services may depend on streaming platforms.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, readers! If you are one of those cinephiles who binge-watch political-thriller dramas, then the 2000 Mules would be the perfect entertainment source. Despite receiving multiple negative responses from the audience, critics, and political parties.

Moreover, the companion book received legal threats, later edited and released in October 2022. Therefore, you can use Roku and watch the film with the streaming services mentioned above.