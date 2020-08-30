Google brings back the dinosaurs in augmented reality

Google



Google brings back the dinosaurs of the movie franchise Jurassic Park with the help of its search engine (Google Search) and augmented reality technology.

In association with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia, the search giant is allowing users to bring up ten of the dinosaurs featured on the Park Jurassic, such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Velociraptor, the Triceratops, the Spinosaurus, the Stegosaurus, the Brachiosaurus, the Ankylosaurus, the Dilophosaurus, the Pteranodon and the Parasaurolophus.

To make them appear it is necessary to write “dinosaur” in the Google search engine on a mobile device and select the option “View in 3D” to be able to zoom in and see the dinosaurs in great detail. Dinosaurs can be placed in any space and you can also hear the sound of their footsteps or the characteristic roars of each species.



This is not the first time that Google has played with augmented reality technology since recently Google added 3D and augmented reality experiences to searches (Google Search). However, dinosaurs pose a new challenge: their sheer size.

“Android’s new autoscale feature can automatically calculate the distance between your phone and a surface in your space and resize the dinosaur to fit the screen of your phone,” Google wrote on its blog.

This feature is now available on Android devices with Android version 7 onwards, and on iOS on devices with iOS 11 onwards.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will be released in theaters on June 11, 2021.