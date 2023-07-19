Forever Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Forever is an American crime-thriller fantasy drama series created and developed by famous screenwriter Matt Miller. The first season was aired on the ABC networks and concluded on May 5, 2015.

Overall the show has received balance reviews, but many fans are waiting for the second installment of the Forever drama series. Unfortunately, the makers have canceled the further seasons due to internal conflicts.

On the IMDb platform, Forever Season 1 received 8.2/10 ratings which is pretty impressive. Despite getting high ratings on international media, the show makers have yet to release the show’s second season.

You’re on the right page if you are a fan of crime-fantasy drama series and curious about the Forever television drama series. Here are the official release date, cast members list, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Forever Season 2.

Forever Season 2 Release Date

Matt Miller’s 2014 release Forever is a crime-thriller fantasy drama series focusing on Dr. Henry Morgan and his medical research and experiences. Forever Season 1 premiered in 2014, and it’s been more than nine years since the showrunners have not released the second season of the Forever drama series.

Even though the show has received good scores on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes platforms, the makers have confirmed that the second season will not be released on the ABC networks.

However, we can assume that makers may develop another plot and a more substantial storyline for the Forever drama series. We will update you with the latest information if and when the showrunners announce the significant updates for the Forever drama series. Till then, fans have to settle with only one season of the Forever series.

Forever Season Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Forever is an American drama series that perfectly combines the drama elements like crime, thriller, fantasy, and suspense. You can imagine the show’s popularity by knowing that despite fans’ social media campaign and receiving 8.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, stream service ABC networks canceled the show for the second season.



The overall storyline of Forever Season 1 concentrate on the lead character, Dr. Henry Morgan (Ioan Gruffudd), a medical examiner from New York interested in learning about death, criminal cases, and the mysteries of his immortality.

Almost 200 years ago, Henry was shot down by a ship owner, who murdered threw him when Henry failed to treat an enslaved person. Whenever he dies, he returns to a new life. Not only that but after his first death, Henry miraculously stopped aging.

Meanwhile, Henry’s immortality impressed several people through his enhanced knowledge and skills. Apart from the lead character, Henry, we have also seen Jo Martinez (Alana de la Garza), Lucas Wahl (Joel David Moore), Mike Hanson (Donnnie Keshawarz), and many others.

Forever Season 2 Cast Members List

Talented actors and actresses are essential in building a solid and outstanding drama series. Even though the show has featured many promising stars casts, the show has received mixed reviews overall.



Still, many fans are curious about the cast members featured in Forever Season 1. So here, we have provided a complete list of leading cast members.

Ioan Gruffudd as Doctor Henry Morgan

Donnie Keshawarz as Detective Mike Hanson

Joel David Moore as Lucas Wahl

Lorraine Toussaint as Lieutenant Joanna Reece

Burn Gorman as Lewis Farber (Adam)

MacKenzie Mauzy as Abigail Morgan

Judd Hirsch as Abraham Morgan (Abe)

Shamika Cotton as Anita

Barbara Eve Harris as Marcia Roark

Rosalind Chao as Frenchman

Edoardo Ballerini as Clark Walker

Shane McRae as Detective Hugh Dunn

Tim Guinee as Teddy Graves

Elizabeth Alderfer as Lydia

Paul Fitzgerald as Mark Bentley

Forever Season 2 Episode Titles List

Since the showrunners have decided to cancel the Forever drama series, we haven’t received the official news for the upcoming seasons. No second season equals no episode titles for the forthcoming seasons.





Still, if you are new to this crime-fantasy drama series, we have provided a complete list of episode titles for Forever Season 1.

Season 1 Episode 01 – “The Pilot”

Season 1 Episode 02 – “Look Before Leap”

Season 1 Episode 03 – “The Fountain of Youth”

Season 1 Episode 04 – “Art of Murders”

Season 1 Episode 05 – “A Break”

Season 1 Episode 06 – “The Frustrating Things of Psychopaths”

Season 1 Episode 07 – “The New York’s Kids”

Season 1 Episode 08 – “Ecstasy of Agony”

Season 1 Episode 09 – “6 A.M.”

Season 1 Episode 10 – “Man In The Killer Suit”

Season 1 Episode 11 – “Skinny Dipper”

Season 1 Episode 12 – “Wolf of Brooklyn”

Season 1 Episode 13 – “The Diamonds Are Forever”

Season 1 Episode 14 – “Half Shell”

Season 1 Episode 15 – “King of Columbus”

Season 1 Episode 16 – “The Memory of Murders”

Season 1 Episode 17 – “Social Engineerings”

Season 1 Episode 18 – “Dead Men Tell A Long Tale”

Season 1 Episode 19 – “Punk Is Dead”

Season 1 Episode 20 – “Best Foor Forward”

Season 1 Episode 21 – “The Night In Questions”

Season 1 Episode 22 – “Death of Henry Morgan”

Where To Watch Forever Season 2?

There are excellent drama series that revolve around crime-thriller and fantasy storylines; still, many fans are excited to know about the future of the Forever drama series. But as we mentioned above, makers aren’t ready to drop the second season of the Forever drama series.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier season of the Forever drama series, then go to the ABC networks and look for the first season for the same. Here you can find all the episodes for Forever Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Forever Season 2?

As we discussed above, the show makers will not release further seasons for the Forever series, and for now, fans have to settle with only one season.

Interestingly, the creators have launched twenty-two episodes in the first season of the Forever drama series, and it received average critical acclaim.

Forever Season 2 Makers Team

Production team members are the backbone of any movie and drama series. Similarly, this crime-based fantasy show was initially created and developed by Matt Miller.

In addition to that, Matt Miller also served as the show’s executive producer along with famous Taiwanese-American film producers Dan Lin and Chris Fedak. Moreover, Brad Anderson, Sam Hill, Jace Alexander, David Warren, etc., worked as the directors for Forever Season 1.

Forever Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Forever is an American crime-thriller drama series created and developed by Matt Miller. The first season of the Forever series premiered on ABC Networks on September 22, 2014. And as of now, the show runs for only one season. Where the showrunners released a set of 22 episodes.

Since the show concluded with the last episode, ‘The Last Death of Henry Morgan.’ on May 5, 2015, many fans have been looking for the show’s updates for the second season. But unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the official release date for Forever Season 2. Some sources say Forever Season 2 won’t release due to low ratings. So fans have to settle with the first season only.

Forever Season 2 Trailer Release

We feel deeply sorrowful to announce that the second season of the Forever drama series is canceled on the ABC networks.

Still, if you’re interested in watching Matt Miller’s Forever drama series, we have added a trailer for Forever Season 1. It will help you to get a brief idea about the show’s concept. Click on the link mentioned above to watch the Forever Season 1 trailer.

Final Thoughts

So this is the conclusion for the blog post. Now you have all the latest details about Forever Season 1. Despite the show’s balanced reviews, the makers didn’t try to improvise the overall plot for the show. That’s why we, as fans have to settle for the less. You can watch all the episodes of Forever Season 1 on the ABC networks.

However, you don’t need to worry about the latest details for your favorite shows. We will update you with the latest information once we get further details for the Forever series. Until then, stay tuned to our website.