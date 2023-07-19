Super Pumped Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

A well-written and performed biopic often provides valuable insights into real-life experiences. Here, we have one such biopic drama, ‘Super Pumped.’ which was released for one season, and fans are waiting for its forthcoming seasons. Brian Koppelman and David Levien’s Super Pumped anthology was released in 2022, but the showrunners have not announced the renewal of Super Pumped Season 2.



In addition, Super Pumped biopic and anthology drama was initially written by Mike Issac under the title of Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber. On top of that, Super Pumped Season 1 received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which shows a green light for the renewal of the show.

Super Pumped Season 1 will surely give you goosebumps if you are fond of biopic dramas. This blog post will show the official release dates, a brief storyline, a cast member list, and trailer updates for Super Pumped Season 2. So read this article till the end to get complete details about the second season of the Super Pumped drama series.

Super Pumped Season 2 Release Date

Super Pumped is the complete package of biopic dramas and a roller-coaster life journey of a transportation company. It was in 2019 when the showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien decided to release a full-fledged drama series named Super Pumped. And finally, the show makers released Super Pumped Season 1 on Showtime on February 27, 2022.

However, the showtime already confirmed the renewal for status for the second season on February 15, 2022. Still, official news has yet to be announced for the official release date for Super Pumped Season 2. So fans need to wait for the final confirmation for the Super Pumped Season 2. We will update you with the latest information once we get the final confirmation from the showrunners. Till then, enjoy Super Pumed Season 1.

Super Pumped Season 1 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Super Pumped Season 1 is an American biopic-anthology initially written by Mike Issac. The first installment of Super Pumped is also known as The Battle For Uber.



The overall storyline revolves around the ups and downs and roller-coaster life journey of Travis Kalanick, former CEO of Uber company.

The story has featured many life events, and to give them the utmost justice, the showrunners have featured many talented artists.

As the story moves ahead, we see Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), Emil Michael (Babak Tafti), Bonnie Kalanick (Elisabeth Shue), and many others. Furthermore, the story includes an incident when Travis was informed that some safety issues could harm the overall management system.

Travis was completely blacked out at the time as he didn’t know what to do. Later, the candidates suggested that the company charge a safety fee to attract riders and drivers. Super Pumped taught a lot about entrepreneurship, management, and problem-solving.

As of now, makers have not revealed the storyline and release dates for the second season of the Super Pumped drama series, but we can assure you that it will bring more fun and drama. Till then, enjoy the first season of the Super Pumped drama series.

Super Pumped Season 2 Cast Member List

Super Pumped focuses on the ups and downs of a company and individuals involved with such organizations. The overall plot is an adaptation of Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber book by Mike Isaac.

Since it is a biopic, makers have featured artists who can justify the overall scene and combine all the necessary aspects of an anthology biopic drama. As no official announcements have been made for the cast members of the upcoming seasons, here we have provided a complete list of cast members of Super Pumped Season 1.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick

Babak Tafti as Emil Michael

Kerry Bishe as Austin Geidt

Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley

Jon Bass as Garrett Camp

Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington

Bridget Gao Hollitt as Gabi Holzwarth

Elisabeth Shue as Bonnie Kalanick

Noah Weisberg as Quentin

Annie Chang as Angie You

Darren Pettie as Hendricks

Sonny Valicenti as Matt Cohler

Ian Alda as Peter Fenton

Mishka Thébaud as Cory Kalanick

Jessica Hecht as Amy Gurley

Joel Kelley Dauten as Ryan Graves

Erinn Ruth as Olivia Lungociu

Damon Gupton as David Drummond

Virginia Kull as Jill Hazelbaker

Amanda Brooks as Rachel Whetstone

Richard Schiff as Randall Pearson

Rob Morrow as Eddy Cue

Mousa Hussein Kraish as Fawzi Kamel

Eva Victor as Susan Fowler

Hank Azaria as Tim Cook

Rama Vallury as Tahir Khan

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new cast members in the second run of the Super Pumped drama series.

Super Pumped Season 2 Episode Title List

As mentioned above, the showrunners have not said a word about the exact release dates for Super Pumped Season 2; we don’t have the official release dates.



Still, here we have provided a complete list of Super Pumped Season 1 episode titles. It will help you to binge-watch the whole season effortlessly.

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 01 – Grow or Die

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 02 – X to The X

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 03 – War

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 04 – The Boober

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 05 – The Charm Offensive

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 06 – Delete Uber

Super Pumped Season 1 Episode 07 – The Same Last Name

Where To Watch Super Pumped Season 2?

The trio, Mike Issac, David Levien, and Brian Koppelman, has created one of the most valuable biopic-drama series. The show has all the potential to be released for another season with some other marvelous storylines.

Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter join Washington Post Live to discuss their new series, “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” about the rise and fall of Uber’s former CEO Travis Kalanick. https://t.co/Vvq8t28cK4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 22, 2022

However, if you haven’t seen the first season of Super Pumped, then head to Showtime and look for the Super Pumped drama series. Here you will find all the episodes of the first season. And, if the showrunners launch the second season of the Super Pumped drama series, it will be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Super Pumped Season 2?

The show makers have not revealed the official Super Pumped Season 2 release date. Also, the official number of episodes for the second installment of Super Pumped has yet to be made available.

Further ahead, the number of episodes depends on various factors such as storyline, concept, performances, improvisations, etc., so the exact numbers of the episode can vary from the speculations. However, the creators may follow the same pattern for the episodes and release seven Super Pumped Season 2 episodes.

Super Pumped Season 2 Production Team

Super Pumped is an adaptation of Mike Issac’s book of the same name. Later, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the creators of the Billions series, stepped into the scene and served as the creators and developers of Super Pumped Season 1.

Besides the creators, Allen Coulter, Daniel Gray Longino, Zetna Fuentes, and John Dahl worked as the Super Pumped Season 1 director. In the executive producer’s team, the show has included Beth Schacter, Allyce Ozarski, Paul Schiff, and many others.

Super Pumped Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Super Pumped is an American anthology drama series that concentrates on the rise and fall of Travis Kalanick, the former Uber CEO. The first season of Super Pumped premiered on Showtime on February 27, 2022. And since then, millions of fans have wondered whether the show will return for a second season.



The show makers have not shared the official Super Pumped Season 2 release date. Moreover, we may not see the continuation story if the show has a second season. On the counterpart, there will be another story to tell. Whatever the verdict, we will provide you with all the updated information in this article.

Super Pumped Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, we are out of luck. At the moment, makers have not shared the official release date and trailer for Super Pumped Season 2.

However, we have provided a teaser trailer for Super Pumped Season 1. Click on the link above to see the trailer for the first season.

Bottom Lines

So that’s all you need to know about the Super Pumped Season 2 release date. The storyline and the show’s concept are commendable. With a roller-coaster life journey and impressive thought process, fans have shown their love and respect for the show.

Unfortunately, the makers have not stated the official Super Pumped Season 2 release date. But you don’t need to worry about the show’s latest updates. We will update you with the latest information as soon as we get the official release dates and list of new cast members for Super Pumped Season 2.