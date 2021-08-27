Family Reunion Part 4 Release On Netflix – All You Need To Know

Created by Meg DeLoatch, The Family Reunion’s American TV show launched on Netflix on July 10, 2019. The show tells the story of a multi-generational African American family traveling from Seattle, Washington, to Columbus, Georgia, to the family reunion of McKellen. In the end, they decided to live closer to their family. The story revolves around their stay in the USA, follows the life of the family who laughs hard and loves harder, and teaches the audience about family values, relationships, life obstacles, and life lessons.

Family Reunion Part 4 Release Date

The release date for the newest season is on the 26th of August. It will be released on Netflix. The fourth part is the continuation from when season 3 ended. So, do whatever you have to do to stay logged in on Netflix to get in time for the McKellan’s Family Reunion.

Family Reunion Part 4 Cast

The expected cast members to return are Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright. Jordyn Raya James as the couple’s four children, Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister) reprises her role as Cocoa McKellan, Hopkins (The Love Guru), Richard Roundtree (Shaft) as M’Dear’s pastor husband, and Warren Burke (Bigger) as her other son.

The audience has shown positive responses to the previous seasons. The best part about the show is its creators, who are all African-Americans and have experience with comedy, current events, and what it’s like to be black in America.

It is well worth the wait. The show features the stories and experiences of an African-American family.

It deals with serious issues such as racism and sexism while fighting it off and dealing so very sensitively. It also stands up against misplaced stereotypes concerning race.

It also upholds cultural values of families and familial love and friendship. A family reunion can be binged watched with family or friends, and the fourth season is worth the wait.