A Friend of The Family Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

A Friend of The Family is an American thriller drama series that was adapted from the real-life events of Jan Broberg. As of now, makers have released only one season of A Friend of The Family drama series, and fans are highly excited about the second part. A Friend of The Family drama series has received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.



This article has provided a possible release date, cast members’ name list, and trailer updates for A Friend of The Family Season 2. So let’s look at the renewal status and release date of A Friend of The Family Season 2.

A Friend of The Family Season 2 Release Date

The show makers have released only one season of A Friend of The Family drama series. Despite the fact that the show has secured good scores on international media and entertainment platforms and even after receiving good responses from the reviewers, the showrunners still need to confirm the renewal for A Friend of The Family Season 2.

So fans have to wait a little longer until the official confirmation. However, if there is a second season of A Friend of The Family series, we can expect it to be released by the end of 2024. Whatever will be the decision, we will update you with the latest information.

A Friend of The Family Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

A Friend of The Family is an American drama series that premiered on the Peacock networks. The overall storyline is set in 1974 and revolves around Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), the best friend of the Broberg family.



As the story progresses, we learn that Robert Berchtold has become a child abductor, and he kidnaps Jan Broberg when he is twelve. But when she returned to her home and met her parents after almost two years, Robert again abducted her in 1976.

The whole storyline of A Friend of The Family follows the actual life events of Robert Berchtold, whose role was played by famous American actor Jack Lacy.

Apart from Robert Berchtold, we have also seen other characters as well. A Friend of The Family has also included Bob Broberg (Colin Hanks), Gali Berchtold (Lio Tipton), Mary Ann Broberg (Anna Paquin), and many others.

Now, makers have released only one season of A Friend of The Family thriller series. There are assumptions that a second season may be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

A Friend of The Family Season 2 Cast Members List

The showrunners Nick Antosca and his team have featured many prominent star casts for A Friend of The Family Season 1. And since it was aired on Peackock on October 6, 2022, fans are highly excited about the cast members for the second installment.

Here, we have provided a complete list of cast members who may return for the second season of A Friend of The Family Season.

Jake Lacy as Robert Berchtold

Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg

Lio Tipton as Gail Berchtold

Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg

Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg

Philip Ettinger as Joe Berchtold

Patrick Fischler as Garth Pincock

Austin Stowell as Peter Walsh

Maggie Sonnier as Karen Broberg

Bree Elrod as Jennifer Ferguson

Tyler Wojton as Joel Berchtold

Norah Murphy as Susan Broberg

Jan Broberg as Jan’s psychologist

Ella Jay Basco as Sofia

Keilah Davies as Young Caroline Hansen

Kate Adams as Eileen

Callie Johnson as Cop

A Friend of The Family Season 2 Episode Title List

Below we have added a complete list of A Friend of The Family Season 1 episode titles.

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 01 – Horseback Riding In American Falls

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 02 – The Mission

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 03 – The Gift of Tongues

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 04 – Articles of Faith

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 05 – The Bitter Cup

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 06 – Son of Perdition

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 07 – The Great Deceiver

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 08 – Outer Darkness

A Friend of The Family Season 1 Episode 09 – Revelation

Where To Watch A Friend of The Family Season 2?

A Friend of The Family Season 1 has received generally favorable reviews. Many fans are excited about the second season since the makers have portrayed a true story as a crime-thriller drama. But unfortunately, makers have not yet decided to launch A Friend of The Family Season 2.

Don’t miss #AFriendoftheFamily, based on the true story of the Jan Broberg kidnapping. Stream new episodes Thursdays, only on @peacock. — Peacock (@peacock) October 3, 2022

If you haven’t watched the earlier season, go to the Peacock network and binge-watch A Friend of The Family Season 1. Here, you will get all of A Friend of The Family Season 1 episodes. A Friend of The Family drama series will release on the same platform if there is a second installment.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In A Friend of The Family Season 2?

The makers have yet to reveal the official release date for A Friend of The Family Season 2. In addition to that, the number of episodes is also unavailable at the moment.

Generally, the number of episodes depends on various factors such as the storyline, screenwriting, and add-ons of the character improvisations. So we can not predict the exact episodes for A Friend of The Family Season 2.

Still, looking at the previous release, we can see that A Friend of The Family Season 1 was released with nine episodes. So, A Friend of The Family Season 2 may also release with nine or more episodes.

A Friend of The Family Season 2 Makers Team

A Friend of The Family Season 1 is an American thriller series created and developed by famous American film and television writer, novelist, and producer Nick Antosca.

The harrowing @peacock Original limited series #AFriendoftheFamily is based on a true story — for your Emmy consideration. — Peacock (@peacock) June 8, 2023

Apart from that, Nick has also served as executive producer along with Alex Hedlund and Eliza Hittman. In addition, Eliza Hittman has also worked with the director’s team, including well-known directors like Steven Piet, Jamie Travis, Lauren Wolkstein, and Rachel Goldberg.

A Friend of the Family Season 2 Latest Updates

Jack Lacy and Colin Hanks’s 2022 release, A Friend of the Family Season 1, has received generally favorable reviews. Since the first season’s plot follows Robert Berchtold and the abduction, fans are eager to watch another thriller and horror installment of A Friend of the Family Series. The most recent season of A Friend of the Family was concluded on November 10, 2022, and since then, fans have been wondering whether the show will return for a second season.



So, for now, fans have to wait a few months as the show makers have yet to reveal the exact release date for A Friend of the Family Season 2. However, it might get renewed by the end of 2023, just like its previous release, or it may be released in the first quarter of 2024.

A Friend of The Family Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser or trailer often quenches the audience’s thirst, especially when the show centers around crime-thriller or mystery dramas. At the time of writing this article, we are out of luck as the show makers have not revealed the official release dates for A Friend of The Family Season 2.

Further ahead, since the show was based on a true story, makers have yet to decide on the show’s renewal. The official trailer is also unavailable because of the same reason.

However, we have added a trailer link for A Friend of The Family Season 1 here. Click on the above link to watch A Friend of The Family Season 1.

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are in the conclusion section of this article. Now you are equipped with all the latest information about A Friend of The Family Season 2 release date. Apart from that, A Friend of The Family Season 1 was a complete set of crime, thriller, suspense, and mystery drama.

Since it was released for the first season, many fans have shown love for the storyline based on actual life events. Not only that, but fans are now wondering whether there will be A Friend of The Family Season 2.

So for now, fans have to wait till the official confirmation as the show makers have not revealed the official release date for A Friend of The Family Season 2. But you don’t need to worry about your favorite show. We will update you with all the latest information as we receive it from the official team members.