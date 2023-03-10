Jake Paul Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

Jake Paul is an American celebrity who is known for his various adventures. He is popularly known for his YouTube presence. He also carries honorary boxing titles, including ‘WBC Amateur Champion,’ ‘Triller Fight Club Champion,’ and ‘WBA Champion.’

Jake Paul Personal Details Real Name Jake Joseph Paul Nickname The Problem Child Father Name Gregory Allan Paul Mother Name Pamela Ann Stepnick Siblings Logan Paul (Brother) Gender Male Date of Birth 17 January 1997 Age 26 years (in 2023) Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio, United States Residence Westlake and Los Angeles Marital Status Single Zodiac Sign Capricorn Nationality American Religion Christian Education Westlake High School Height 1.85 m (6 feet) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Blonde

With an annual salary of over $40 million, Jake Paul has over $310 million net worth. He runs a YouTube channel with more than 20 million subscribers.

This article will provide you with all the details about Jake Paul’s personal and professional life. We have also included his net worth, watch collection, real estate properties, and car collection.

Who is Jake Paul

Jake Paul is an American professional boxer, YouTuber, businessman, and famous internet personality. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, on 17 January 1997.

This 26 year, old young, enthusiastic personality got fame through vines. Jake lives with his older brother, Logan, a social media personality.

Currently, he runs a YouTube channel with millions of subscribers. Other than that, he also owns various sports businesses.

Initially, he started creating vines and TikTok videos to entertain the audience, and gradually he started gaining fame over those platforms.

In 2017, Jake began getting attention when he dropped his single ‘Its Everyday Bro’ music video.

Jake Paul is a multi-millionaire personality. He is a businessman, entrepreneur, musician, YouTuber, and professional boxer. In his boxing career, Jake win over some of the best fighters in the game.

Jake Paul’s Personal Life

Jake Paul belongs to Ohio, United States. His father’s name is Gregory Allan Paul, and his mother is Pamela Ann Stepnick. Jake and his brother Logan are both famous American YouTubers.

Jack has been involved in dating famous personalities. In 2016, he was in a relationship with another YouTuber, Alissa Violet.

Later, in 2019, Jake started dating popular American YouTuber Tana Mongeau, and the same year they announced that they were engaged.

However, due to some delays in legal formalities, they couldn’t get an official marriage certificate, and the marriage was believed to be illegal.

After a few months of togetherness, the couple announced their break up in January 2020.

Jake Paul’s Boxing Career

Jake Paul started his boxing career in 2018, and he defeated British Boxer Deji Olatunji.

After becoming a professional boxer, he fought against the YouTuber AnEnsonGib, and NBA player, Nate Robinson via knockout. Moreover, Jake also won approximately $1.2 million in this fight.

Jake Paul Professional Details Occupation Professional Boxer, YouTuber, Business

Model, Actor, Internet Celebrity Boxing Stance Orthodox Source of Income Business, Boxing, YouTube, and Brand Endorsement Business Boxing Bullies (2021) Popular Fights Jake Paul Vs. Deji

Jake Paul Vs. AnEsonGib

Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Honorary Titles WBC Amateur Champion

Triller Fight Club Champion

WBA Champion Music / Songs It Everyday Bro, Fresh Outta London, Cartier Vision Awards and Achievements Radio Disney Music Award for Favorite Social Music Artist (2017),

Teen Choice Award for Choice Web Star: Music (2017),

Teen Choice Award for Choice YouTuber (2017) Instagram Username @jakepaul Twitter Username @jakepaul YouTuber @jakepaul Official Website https://jakepaul.com/ Net Worth Around $310 Million (in 2023)

Later, in 2020 and 2022, Jake won fights against Nate Robinson, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Sliva.

Not only that, but he also jumped into the ring against British professional boxer Tommy Fury. The fighting match was held on 26 February in Saudi Arabia. However, in this fight, Jake faced defeat through a split decision.

Jake Paul Music and Entertainment Career

Before starting his professional boxing career, Jake launched his content in 2013. Jake Paul continued to upload short video content on his ‘Vines’ account till 2017.

Apart from this, Jake also launched his YouTube channel. Jake Paul is popularly known for his prank videos and hip-hop music. And, over time, he earned love and respect on those platforms.

Later, Disney Channel approached Jake Paul for the role of Drik Mann on the Bizaaedacrk series.

However, after some time, Disney announced the exit of Jake Paul from the series as he was involved in public nuisances.

Besides his professional boxing and YouTube career, Jake Paul is popular among youngsters for contributing to hip-hop music, television shows, and movies.

In 2016, Paul established an entertainment collective company, ‘Team 10.’

Jake’s music career is always involved controversies. In 2020, Jake released a single, ‘Fresh Outta London,’ and he arranged a huge party at his home in California for the music video.

Jake Paul was also featured in an American comedy-drama, Dance Camp. Other than that, Jake also worked in several other movies, such as Airplane Mode, Mainstream, and A Genie’s Tail.

Jake Paul Business

Besides YouTube and making music, Jake Paul also runs various sports businesses. In 2021, he launched a non-profit company, ‘Boxing Bullies,’ to encourage youth and provide necessary assistance to combat bullying.

In the same year, Jake also started a venture capital firm, ‘Anti-Fund.’ He partnered with serial entrepreneur Geoffrey Woo. Last year (2022), Jake Paul founded a sports-media company.

Jake Paul’s Net Worth

As mentioned earlier, Jake Paul is a multi-millionaire, runs several sports businesses on a YouTube channel, and is actively involved in professional boxing. We can firmly say that he has earned money over the years through his ventures.

In May 2022, Jake Paul was featured on the Forbes list of ‘One of The Highest Paid Athletes in 2022.’ Paul’s sports-media company received over $50 million in funding.

Jake Paul is living his luxurious life in Los Angeles, United States. Currently, (2023) Jake Paul has a considerable net worth of $310 million. He earns near around $5 million of salary every month.

Jake Paul Car Collection

Jake Paul, a.k.a ‘The Problem Child,’ likes to drive luxurious cars such as Lamborghini, Bentley, Ferrari, and more.

He owns all of these cars, and recently he added a Lamborghini Huracan costs $750,000, to his parking space.

Besides that, he has $305,000 worth of Porsche Panamera and Rolls-Royce Ghost, which cost him around $950,000. The Bugatti Divo, BMW Z4, and Ferrari Roma also indicate Jake Paul’s luxurious lifestyle.

Jake Paul Watch Collection

Jake Paul’s wardrobe includes expensive clothes, shoes, and branded watches. He has various ranges of beautiful watches.

Paul owns Richard Mille, worth $150,000, and Patek Phillippe ($130,000).

Moreover, Jake also wears watches like F.P. Journe, Montblanc, Van Cleef & Arpels, and many others.

Jake Paul Real Estate Property

Jake paul owns many luxurious real estate properties. He has an affluent $11 million worth villa in California.

Moreover, he owns a $4.5 million flat in New York and a Mansion in Florida.

Jake Paul Controversy

Jake Paul is famous for being an athlete, YouTuber, Hip Hop artist, and businessman and is surrounded by controversies.

In 2018, Paul was criticized for using racial terms in a video that harmed the sentiments of certain people.

Jake has also been involved in the infamous “Quick Rich” scam as he charged a certain amount of money from his young fans, and in return, he provided a “Secret Formula” to achieve success.

Not only that, but the court of Arizona also summoned him due to his involvement in a riot.

In 2021, Jake Paul was investigated by the Puerto Rico department as he rode a motorized vehicle on Puerto Rico’s beaches.

Riding a motorized vehicle on beaches is a criminal offense as it may harm natural wildlife.

Final Thoughts on Jake Paul’s Biography and Net Worth

Jake Paul is 26 years old professional boxer, businessman, YouTuber, and social media celebrity often surrounded by controversies. He is 6ft tall, and his weight is 75 kg.

Jake Paul has various tattoos on his physique. He has a ‘Karma’ tattoo on his right shoulder as he believes in the cycle of Karma.

Jake has a tattoo of ‘RNBO’ on his upper stomach, which stands for ‘Rise and Be Original.’

So that’s all you need to know about American boxer, YouTuber, and artist, Jake Paul, a.k.a ‘The Problem Child.’ we hope you enjoyed this article. With time, we will add the latest information to this blog.