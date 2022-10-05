Godfather of Harlem Rises with a new Season 3 at its peak

The very alluring and anticipated Godfather of Harlem stole the hearts of many thrilled viewers. The fans waited for a new season soon after season 2.

So, will Godfather of Harlem grace us with a season 3? Absolutely, yes! The new season comprises ten episodes and will soon air in December 2022.

Godfather of Harlem is a 1960s American crime genre Epix television drama, first aired on September 19, 2019.

Starring Forest Whitaker, Nigel Thatch, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lucy fry and many others, Godfather of Harlem is a spectacular creation of Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein and is among worthy binge-watching series.

The series revolves around ‘True Story of the African-American Bumpy Johnson, the crime lord of 1960s America. Bumpy Johnson fights for his control in Harlem once again throughout the two seasons of Godfather of Harlem.

Overview of the series:

In the first two seasons of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson, a notorious gangster who, after ten years of imprisonment, visits his neighbourhood which was his dominion before, in chaos. He fights to take over the Genovese Crime Family and regain his control over the area.

This series takes overturning events in the life of the mafia crime lord as he faces off with the other families to take over what was once his.

In season 3, we will encounter Bumpy Johnson’s ride to battle for control of the neighbourhood and his Harlem.

He readies himself for the struggle with the Cuban Mafia spacing in the neighbouring Spanish Harlem. His will to fight this battle will put his beloved and his community’s people in danger.

It would make them rivals of Cuban, the Italians, and assassins of the Latin family. Furthermore, the Godfather of Harlem will be the core of the CIA.

Wrap up:

The flashing life of Bumpy Johnson is an override of the criminal mafia underworld and America’s civil rights movement. The latter is considered one of the most shattering events in American history.

Since the confirmation of season 3 by Epix, the wait is not for long. The series will air in December 2022. The fans anticipate the series to continue as spectacular as the other two seasons.

There is a sincere hope that this season of Godfather of Harlem is marvellously set by the creators keeping the public’s view in mind. So, ride through the journey of Godfather of Harlem and find it yourself!