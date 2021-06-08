Durgamati Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Worldfree4u

The illegal piracy website Worldfree4u includes many Indian movies and web series. It also includes Hollywood movies and web series.

There is a massive collection of Indian movies. The illegal piracy website Worldfree4u also includes most of the OTT-released movies and web series.

The film Durgamati was illegally leaked by the illegal piracy website Worldfree4u. Let’s get all the details about the film Durgamati.

Durgamati Full Movie Download Leaked

Durgamati is a horror and thriller film. The full name of the film Durgamati is Durgamati: The Myth. The film Durgamati has received 3.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Durgamati follows the story of a bureaucrat. She is imprisoned for interrogation in a huanted house. But the situation changed when she gets possessed by a spirit.

The film Durgamati was directed by G. Ashok. It was produced by Vikram Malhotra, Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

It was written by Dakshesh Chawla, G. Ashok, and Ravinder Randhawa. Shweta J. More did the screenplay of the film Durgamati.

The film Durgamati is based on a thriller film named Bhaagamathie which was released in 2018. Jakes Bejoy gave the background score in the film Durgamati.

Tanishk Bagchi, Naman Adhikari, Abhinav Sharma, and Malini Awasthi composed the songs in the film Durgamati.

Kuldeep Mamania completed the cinematography of the film Durgamati and it was edited by Sanjeev Kumar. The film Durgamati was made under Abundatia Entertainment, T-Series, and Cape of Good Films. Amazon Prime Video distributed the film Durgamati.

There are two songs in the film Durgamati. It includes Baras Baras and Heer. The music album of the film Durgamati was released on 11th December 2020. It was made under T-Series.

Let’s see the cast of the film Durgamati.

Durgamati Cast:

Find the cast of the film Durgamati below.

Bhumi Pednekar as Chanchal Chauhan IAS – Durgamati Arshad Warsi as Central Minister Ishwar Prasad Jisshu Sengupta as ACP Abhay Singh Ramkrishana Dhakad as News reporter Mahie Gill as CBI Chief Satakshi Ganguly Karan Kapadia as Shakti Singh Rabhat Raghunandan as Ajay Yadav Ashok Sharma as Ajay’s father Dhanraj as Nand Singh Brij Bhushan Shukla as Gopi Ada Singh as Satakshi’s daughter Shoeb Ali as Sodhi Shubhendra Gupta as Analyser Chandan Vicky Roy as Darruk Amit Behl as Jose K. Durga Prasad as Selvam Muskan Lalwani as Malti Sharma Anant Mahadevan as Psychiatrist Tanya Abrol as PSI Peetal Devi

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Durgamati.

Durgamati Release Date:

The film Durgamati was released on 11th December 2020 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The title of the film Durgamati was changed from Durgavati on 23rd November 2020. If we get any updates about the film Durgamati, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the film Durgamati.

Durgamati Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film Durgamati below.

