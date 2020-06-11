All Aboard! 5 of the Best Cruises From Florida You Need to Experience

Cruising from Florida means tropical white sandy beaches, palm trees, and deep cultural experiences. Here are the best cruises from Florida you must experience!

Last year alone, more than 25 million people embarked on voyages full of sun, sand, and surf via cruise ship.

As the number of cruise passengers continues to increase every year globally, it’s hard not to be tempted to join the fun. Luckily, finding a quality cruise that’s both convenient and affordable has never been easier.

Are you thinking of setting sail in the near future? If so, you have to check out our list of the best cruises from Florida.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is one of the best cruise lines from Florida. Whether you’re looking to escape to the Caribbean, Bahamas or Panama Canal, you’re guaranteed to find a cruise that fits your needs with Celebrity Cruises.

This top-rated cruise line offers a wide variety of sail durations for their cruises and has Florida cruise ports in the following cities:

Miami

Fort Lauderdale

Key West

Paradise awaits. Take a cruise from Florida.

Carnival

Looking to sail out of Port Canaveral? Carnival cruises are affordable and family-friendly, so they’re perfect for a sunny vacation with the kids.

Ships embark nearly every day and journey to lots of tropical destinations. You can spend a few days at the Bahamas with the 4-day cruise or head to the stunning Eastern Caribbean with a 5-day cruise. The choice is yours!

Norwegian

If luxury and grandeur are at the top of your list, a Norwegian cruise if for you. If you decide to book, you’ll enjoy some of the most impressive, recently-refurbished ships in Florida.

Take a 7-day cruise out of Miami to the Western Caribbean and enjoy crystal-clear waters, balmy breezes, and lush palm trees. Norwegian Cruise Line also offers a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas out of Miami.

Royal Caribbean

Searching for some family fun-filled with waterworks, fine-dining, and some of the best destinations around? Royal Caribbean has it all!

Here are just a few of the budget-friendly cruises out of Orlando:

3-night Bahamas

4-night Bahamas

5-night Bahamas

5-night Eastern Caribbean

5-night Western Caribbean

Not only can you save money with Royal Caribbean’s frequent cruise deals and packages, but you’re getting the most bang for your buck seeing as you’ll be climbing aboard award-winning ships and sailing to unforgettable places.

Disney

Bring the magic of Disney with you to the sea with a Disney cruise! Although Disney cruises are less affordable than the aforementioned, they’re truly one-of-a-kind and enjoyable for passengers of all ages.

Sail from Port Canaveral or Miami on one of the sensational record-breaking ships and indulge your inner child. Disney cruises embark to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Transatlantic, and Panama Canal.

Don’t forget to pack your Mickey ears!

Bon Voyage With the Best Cruises From Florida

You deserve a few days filled with relaxation, luxury, and rich cultural sightings. What better way to get them than with a cruise?

Now that you’re aware of the best cruises from Florida, you can start shopping for the perfect vacation with ease and efficiency.

