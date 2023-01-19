Alienware Aurora 2019 – Everything You Need to Know About:

Are you ready to leap into a surreal gaming world with the Alienware Aurora 2019? This revolutionary gaming laptop has all the features and power you need to take your gaming experience to the next level! So come along as we explore the vast world of possibilities this amazing machine provides.

Introduction to Alienware Aurora 2019

The Alienware Aurora 2019 is a world-class gaming PC with exceptional performance, great portability, and the latest technology upgrades. With up to an 8-core 9th Generation Intel Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, you’ll have the power to take on any game and multitask efficiently.

Even faster memory speeds, optional liquid cooling technology, and upgradeable components make this an excellent custom gaming rig for today’s gamers.

The Aurora features customizable RGB lighting options that can be synchronized with six different RGB hardware devices for even more creative visual effects. The Dell Alienware Command Centre allows you to customize performance, audio, and game streaming settings from one intuitive interface.

The Aurora has ample ports, including USB 3.1 Type-A ports and HDMI 2.0 connections, so you can connect peripheral accessories and external displays or plug in your favorite VR headset in no time!

Additionally, it includes Thunderbolt 3 support which enables lightning-speed data transfer rates between compatible external devices such as the latest gaming peripherals or high-end external storage solutions that will allow larger data backups than ever!

Lastly, it features advanced wireless technology options such as Killer DoubleShot Pro WiFi capabilities that deliver improved gaming connections when playing in homes with multiple wireless device connections at any given time!

Whether building a powerhouse gaming rig or boosting performance on other tasks such as media production or content creation, this is a surefire way to get the maximum out of your machine no matter what activity you are engaged in.

Feature Description Processor Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz 8-Core Processor Storage 1TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s HDD/SSD Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR4-2666MHz Keyboard and Mouse Standard Alienware Control Center Monitors system’s hardware and controls cooling, lighting, and fan settings Upgradeability Desktop computer can be upgraded Ports Layout 2 USB 3.1 ports, 1 USB-C port, and 2 standard headphone jacks on the front panel. 4 USB 3.1 ports, 5 USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet socket, DisplayPort connection, and audio lines on the rear panel Better than Predecessor Quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with speeds of up to 3.8GHz and 8MB cache memory Design Sleek and stylish design with a “glittery” light ring

Design and Performance of Alienware Aurora 2019

Alienware Aurora 2019 offers a bold, edgy and modern design. The exterior of the Aurora is crafted from a durable magnesium alloy, giving it a premium look that stands out from other gaming rigs.

The chassis is designed for optimal airflow, providing plenty of breathing space for the powerful components inside. The translucent side panel and customizable LED lighting add more visual appeal to this powerful gaming system.

The Alienware Aurora 2019 offers impressive performance to match its sleek design. It’s powered by Intel Core processors with up to 6-cores for lightning-quick load times and smooth online gameplay.

Various NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards are available, allowing gamers to enjoy amazing visuals with real-time ray tracing support. High-performance DDR4 RAM combined with fast hard drives (including an optional PCIe NVMe drive) ensures every action is responsive and lag-free, while dual cooling fans keep the system cool under maximum loads.

Feature Description Display 55-inch UHD with 120Hz variable refresh rate, 0.5ms reaction time, 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, reduced input latency, and AMD Radeon FreeSync Choice of GPUs Nvidia (GTX 1650, RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080) and AMD (RX 5700, RX 5700 XT) Gaming Accessories Alienware AW510K gaming keyboard (low-profile Cherry MX RED mechanical keys, full customization options with RGB lighting), Alienware AW310K gaming keyboard (separate audio controller, patterns, and Cherry MX Red keys), Alienware AW610M gaming mouse (16,000dpi optical sensor, wired or wireless connectivity, 350 hours of battery life, customizable scroll wheel, seven programmable buttons, and RGB LED lighting)

Customization Options for Alienware Aurora 2019

The Alienware Aurora 2019 provides expansive options for gamers and designers seeking to customize their gaming setup for increased performance and expanded enjoyment.

With various available hardware configurations and specialized software, users can make the Aurora their own by customizing it at any level, from the desktop processor to the complete four-way SLI or CrossFire.

The most popular customization options for this system are the following:

Processors : Offering three different Intel Core family CPUs, including 8th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors, this desktop is outfitted with powerful components that provide an improved gaming and streaming experience.

: Offering three different Intel Core family CPUs, including 8th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors, this desktop is outfitted with powerful components that provide an improved gaming and streaming experience. Graphics : Users of the Aurora 2019 can choose from both primary and intermediate graphics cards, such as AMD Radeon RX 500 Series cards, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series cards, and NVIDIA Quadro Professional Edition cards to ensure high-resolution gaming potential.

: Users of the Aurora 2019 can choose from both primary and intermediate graphics cards, such as AMD Radeon RX 500 Series cards, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series cards, and NVIDIA Quadro Professional Edition cards to ensure high-resolution gaming potential. Memory : The Aurora 2019 comes with DDR4 RAM that can be configured up to 64GB – providing superior multitasking capabilities.

: The Aurora 2019 comes with DDR4 RAM that can be configured up to 64GB – providing superior multitasking capabilities. Storage : This model features multiple upgrading options ranging from up to 1TB PCIe M.2 boot SSDs on its controller to 4TB hard drives or multi-drive storage arrays created with 2TB+ SSD RAID 0, 1, 5, or 10 storage solutions.

: This model features multiple upgrading options ranging from up to 1TB PCIe M.2 boot SSDs on its controller to 4TB hard drives or multi-drive storage arrays created with 2TB+ SSD RAID 0, 1, 5, or 10 storage solutions. Wireless: The unit is equipped with reliable 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.1 technology for an enhanced streaming experience without wires in sight; users seeking a wired connection may customize with Gigabit Ethernet port upgrades for better signal strength across dedicated gaming networks.

Gaming Experience with Alienware Aurora 2019

The Alienware Aurora 2019 is a high-performance gaming PC designed to give the ultimate immersive gaming experience. Featuring a bold and futuristic design, the Aurora 2019 employs an innovative cooling system along with an advanced custom-engineered architecture for superior gaming performance in any game genre.

Boasting state-of-the-art specs such as an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20xx Series graphics cards, and plenty of RAM, this PC can handle any demanding title thrown it’s way.

The Auroras’ Exotic chassis features customizable lighting that shifts in response to the CPU temperature, making it stand out among other desktops. At the same time, its tool-less entry allows gamers to access internal components allowing for convenient upgrades or repairs when needed.

It also boasts ample storage space – up to 1TB HDD and 8TB SATA with an optional 16TB NVMe SSD – ensuring users never run out of room for their games. An Intel Optane 905P accelerator or up to 64GB Dual Channel HyperX memory are just a few additional features to improve and enhance your gaming experience.

Backed by years of customer satisfaction, Alienware Aurora 2019 is ideal for gamers who demand quality beyond measure – epic performance, incomparable style, and superior control combined in one desktop machine genuinely make it one of the most sought-after PCs for playing games like the latest triple AAA titles. The Alienware Aurora 2019 – is simply the best in class!

Connectivity and Storage Options for Alienware Aurora 2019

The Alienware Aurora 2019 is designed for those seeking a powerful gaming experience. This desktop computer features a wide range of connectivity and storage options, providing flexibility for gamers and enthusiasts.

For connectivity, the Alienware Aurora 2019 offers integrated WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 technology, four USB ports (two with SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Type-A, one with PowerShare USB 3.1 Type-A, and one with SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Type-C), an Ethernet port, and both HDMI 2.0 out and DisplayPort 1.2 output ports to enable easy connection to multiple displays or VR headsets.

The desktop also includes seven high-definition audio ports and two headset jacks, making it ideal for gaming headsets or surround sound setups.

The Alienware Aurora 2019 boasts excellent storage capabilities with the option of up to two 512GB M2 Solid State Drives (SSD) in RAID 0 configuration as well as the ability to integrate different-sized hard disk drives (HDD) up to 4TB for traditional storage needs without sacrificing performance speeds thanks to Intel Optane Memory accelerated rates provided by an included Intel Core i7+ 8700 processor on select models.

Additionally, an optional external 8x slot optical drive adds more storage options when needed and supports for Blu-Ray discs where available.

Pros and Cons of Alienware Aurora 2019

Alienware Aurora 2019 is an impressive gaming desktop with cutting-edge hardware, expandable designs, and exceptional performance. Although it has some disadvantages to consider before purchasing, this powerful and stylish computer makes an excellent choice for gamers or consumers looking for a high-end desktop.

Pros:

High-powered Intel Core i7 processor and powerful NVIDIA graphics card deliver fast performance.

The compact design allowing for easy portability and maximized desk space.

The futuristic design provides excellent cooling for both the CPU and GPU.

Overclocking capabilities make customization simple.

Multiple display ports provide support for multiple monitors at once.

USB 3.1 ports enable fast data transfer speeds of up to 10 GBPS.

Cons:

Limited upgradability due to its compact design in the future.

The expensive price tag can be out of reach for average consumer budgets.

The lack of a Thunderbolt 3 port restricts external GPU usage to specific systems like Razer’s Core X Chroma enclosure.

Overall, Alienware Aurora 2019 is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a powerful gaming rig that can keep up with all the latest video games on the market today without breaking your budget!

Its combination of style, strength, and convenience makes it an unbeatable option when finding your ideal desktop machine, so long as you’re willing to pay upfront costs that you would expect from such a premium product like this one!

Comparisons with Other Gaming PCs

The Alienware Aurora is one of the most advanced gaming PCs today. Comparing it to other gaming systems can help you decide if this is the right one.

Compared to other gaming systems, the Alienware Aurora stands out with its advanced cooling design that helps keep components running at their peak performance.

Its mid-tower design features a central chamber for components instead of traditional side panels, allowing for improved airflow and better performance in its compact size. The expandable structure also permits larger sizes and upgrades that fit customer needs during their setup or gaming experience.

The Aurora also includes some unique features not found on other gaming PCs, such as 11 lighting zones with customizable colors, a 240mm liquid cooling radiator, and Acer’s NITRO Sense software that provides gamers complete control over temperatures, fan speeds, and audio levels in real-time.

Additionally, the design is easy to work on, allowing users to upgrade various components without taking apart the entire unit.

When considering what kind of gaming PC is right for you, comparing it to other options can be beneficial for choosing your perfect fit.

Compared to other gaming PCs on the market today, the Alienware Aurora stands out with its cooling system design and high-end features geared towards customizability and comfort even during long hours of intense gameplay.

Conclusion – Is Alienware Aurora 2019 Worth it?

The Alienware Aurora 2019 is a powerful gaming machine with features and specifications. It features an excellent Intel Core i7 processor, a good amount of RAM, and a speedy SSD.

The graphics card is top-notch, handling the latest demanding titles at high settings. The overall build quality is solid, with an attention to detail apparent throughout the design.

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming PC that can handle the latest games at high settings, then the Alienware Aurora 2019 is worth considering. With excellent performance and design, it offers a high-end experience for serious gamers.