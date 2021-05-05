Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a Norwegian-language television series. The series Ragnarok includes fantasy, teen drama, and superhero.

The series Ragnarok has been renewed by Netflix for the second season, and it will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Ragnarok.

Ragnarok Season 2: Latest News

Adam Price created the series. The series Ragnarok was written by Adam Price, Simen Alsvik, Marietta Von Hausswolff Von Baumgarten, Christian Gamst Miller – Harris, and Jacob Katz Hansen.

Mogens Hagedorn and Jannik Johansen directed the series Ragnarok. Adam Price and Meta Louise Foldager Sorensen were the executive producers of the series Ragnarok.

Stine Meldgaard Madsen produced the series Ragnarok. The series Ragnarok was shot in Norway. The series Ragnarok was made under SAM Productions. Netflix distributed the series Ragnarok.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Ragnarok.

Ragnarok Season 2 Cast:

David Stakson as Magne Seier Jonas Strand Gravil as Laurits Seier Herman Tommeraas as Fjor Theresa Frostad Eggesbo as Saxa Emma Bones as Gry Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier Gisli Orn Garoarsson as Vidar Synnove Macody Lund as Ran Ylva Bjorkas Thedin as Isolde Odd – Magnus Williamson as Erik Bjorn Sundquist as Wotan Eli Anne Linnestad as Wenche Tani Dibasey as Oscar Bjornholt Iselin Shumba Skjaevesland as Yngvild Bjornholt Danu Sunth as Iman Reza

Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date:

The second season of the series Ragnarok will be released on 27th May 2021. The first season of the series Ragnarok consists of six episodes and the second season will also include six episodes. If we get any update about the second season of the series Ragnarok, we will add it here.

Ragnarok Season 1 was released on 31st January 2020. The first season of the series Ragnarok was directed by Magens Hagedorn and Jannik Johansen.

It was written by Adam Price, Simen Alsvik, Marietta Von Hausswolff Von Baumgarten, Christian Gamst Miller – Harris, and Jacob Katz – Hansen.

All six episodes of the series Ragnarok Season 1 was released on 31st January 2020 on the OTT platform Netflix. Ragnarok Season 2 will also be released on Netflix. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Ragnarok Season 2.

Ragnarok Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Ragnarok Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Ragnarok Season 1.

