Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

Fan favorite and very popular ABS medical drama Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is all set to release and fans are delighted for the release. Since the makers of the show made the announcement for the 19th season, fans have eagerly waited and are impatient now!

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Release Date

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is going to be released by 6th October 2022. Just a few weeks to go until the awaited 19th season premiers. There will be so many exciting new characters and unique cases that come to the hospital.

Also, as we all know, the 18th season ended with some big decisions to be made, one of which our beloved Meredith has to make.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Storyline

With an all-new batch of interns starting their internship with this new season is surely going to make everything 10x better. New interns simply mean new faces and we all love to see new people entering the show and playing interns/ doctors.

Also, Dr. Grey is going to make new decisions related to staying in Seattle or moving to Minnesota. Along with that, the relationship between Amelia and Kai is also hanging by a thread. So there’s that. Owen and Teddy are going through some crisis with their son dealing with his identity.

Dr. Meredith Grey: Limited Appearance

The show’s leading star character Meredith Grey played by everyone’s favorite Ellen Pompeo has released something about her character.

For almost two decades she has been associated with this show and now she is going to work on some other projects. And because of that, her character might have less screen time, starting with Grey’s Anatomy Season 19.

Fans are surely not going to like such a decision made by the makers as well as the star herself. Because everyone loves to see Meredith doing groundbreaking sugaring and breaking her records.

Since the very first season, the main character of the show has been a fan favorite and everyone loves Ellen Pompeo playing Dr. Grey. Nothing to worry about, just like most other episodes, we are going to see Meredith narrating – starting and ending every episode of the 19th season with some words of wisdom.

So more or less, we are surely going to see her in the upcoming season of the series.

Ellen Pompeo says “I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show (#GreysAnatomy) is on the air” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1i8Oof2EcD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

Dr. Montgomery is Back!

Kate Walsh plays the legendary role of Dr. Addison Montgomery who will also be seen in the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy season. As we are aware the residency program at our favorite hospital is in crisis and to revive that, they are going to need mentors.

And who is better than Dr. Montgomery along with Dr. Grey? The storyline might include Kate Walsh’s character helping Meredith in teaching the new interns and molding them into better doctors.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Newest Cast Members

In the 19th season of our Grey’s Anatomy, we will a whole new fresh batch of interns for whom everyone has been waiting. The moment has finally come and they are here. This is going to be very interesting as we all know how exciting getting a new batch of interns is!

The very beginning of the show itself started out as the first batch of interns where the legendary friendship between Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Cristina Yang began! Let’s take a look at who is going to be the newest additions to our favorite show’s 19th season.

Adelaide Kane plays Jules Millin, a bossy and impulsive intern with a kind heart. This is the combination that goes on doing everything and anything! She is one of the actors who have quite a popular career and there’s a high chance that you might already have seen her.

She played Mary, Queen of Scots in the CW period drama series Reign which gained her much popularity. Along with that she also played various characters in Teel Wolf, Once Upon a Time, Neighbours, Power Rangers RPM, and many more.

Alexis Floyd plays Simone Griffith who happens to be a grounded and emotional intern. You might have seen her playing Neff in a popular Netflix series Inventing Anna. She is also seen in various other short films, and music videos and is also associated with choreography.

Harry Shum Jr. will be playing Benson “Blue” Kwann being extremely competitive and striving to be the number 1. Do you remember anyone specific, who has similar qualities? Dr. Cristina Yang, of course! He also has quite a career where he has been playing so many different characters.

He played the popular role of Mike Chang in Glee, Fox television series. He also played the role of Magnus Bane in the popular show Shadowhunters. His other popular works include Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3D, Crazy Rich Asians, The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, Love Hard, and many more.

Midori Francis will play Mika Yasuda – an intern who is always trying out new jokes and that ought to get her in trouble, most of the time! She received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in the Netflix series Dash & Lily.

She has played a variety of roles in many movies and shows like Ocean’s 8, Good Boys, Afterlife of the Party, Younger, Gotham, The Birch, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and more.

Niko Terho will be Lucas Adams who is always trying that he deserves to be where he is right now. His various works include The Thing About Harry, Sno Babies, and more.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 First Look

Now as the time for the release of the show is here, we have the first look at the show. It shows so many interesting things and people throughout until the end.

New interns are there and Dr. Grey is sharing her wisdom on how to treat patients and so much more.

Grey’s Anatomy Cast Members: The Original Cast

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda

Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm

Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

The show will be premiered on 6th October on ABC at 9 PM Eastern Time, as always. Later on, it will be available on the ABC App and ABC.com on the very next day. Other than that, the show will also be available on Hulu, fuboTV, Philo, etc.

Fans can also get a subscription/ rent Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 on Amazing Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and iTunes. Our favorite medical drama is just a few weeks away and then we can finally satisfy our curiosity about the upcoming season of Grey’s.