Star Wars: The Bad Batch Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Gomovies

The illegal piracy website Gomovies includes a large collection of Hollywood web series and movies. All the movies and web series available on the piracy website Gomovies are of high quality.

The animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Gomovies. Let’s get all the details about the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Series Download Leaked

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series. It includes action, adventure, and Sci-Fi. The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is based on a franchise named Star Wars by George Lucas.

The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the story of Clone Force 99. It is also known as the Bad Batch.

It is a group of elite clone troopers. It was first introduced in the series named Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It was released in 2008.

The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was created by Dave Filoni. It was developed by Dave Filoni and Jennifer Corbett.

Brad Rau directed the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Kevin Kiner was the composer in the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was executively produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Jennifer Corbett, and Brad Rau.

Josh Rimes produced the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was made under Lucasfilm and Lucasfilm Animation. Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Let’s see the cast of the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cast:

Find the cast of the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch below.

Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch Archie Panjabi as Depa Billaba Michelle Ang as Omega Ben Diskin as AZI-3 Matthew Wood as Battle Droids and Bib Fortuna Freddie Prinze Jr. as Caleb Dume Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine Bob Bergen as Lama Su Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se Tom Kane as the Narrator Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin Nika Futterman as Shaeeah Lawquane Kath Soucie as Jek Lawquane Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart Cara Pifko as Suu Lawquane Emilio Garcia-Sanchez as ES-01 Daheli Hall as ES-04 Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand Rhea Perlman as Cid Brigitte Kali as Trace Martez Elizabeth Rodriguez as Rafa Martez

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Release Date:

The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch was released on 4th May 2021 on Disney+. There are a total of 16 episodes in the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has not renewed for the second season yet. If we get any updates about it, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch below.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.