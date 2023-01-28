Business Proposal Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Business Proposal is a South Korean television series. The series Business Proposal is based on a webtoon titled The Office Blind Date by HaeHwa.

It is full of comedy, romance, and drama. It has received a very positive response from the audience. Business Proposal has received 8.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Business Proposal.

Business Proposal Season 2:

The series Business Proposal is also known as The Office Blind Date. In the series Business Proposal, in disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date in order to scare him away.

Later, plans go awry at the time when he turns out to be her CEO, as well as makes a proposal. The series Business Proposal was created by Kakao Entertainment and StudioS.

The series Business Proposal was written by Seol Hee Han, Bo-Hee Hong, and Hae Hwa. It was directed by Park Seon-ho.

Business Proposal stars Ahn Hyo-Seop, Kim Se-Jeong, Kim Min-Kyu, and Seol In-ah. The series Business Proposal was made under Kross Pictures. SBS and Netflix distributed the series Business Proposal.

The series Business Proposal has arrived on Netflix. The series Business Proposal is also available to watch on Netflix. It seems that the second season of the series Business Proposal will also arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Business Proposal is happening or not.

Is Business Proposal Season 2 Happening?

Business Proposal Season 2 has not been announced yet. We expect that Business Proposal Season 2 will soon be confirmed by SBS TV. Let’s see what happens next.

There is a very good chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Business Proposal. Business Proposal Season 1 is receiving a good response from the audience.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Business Proposal, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Business Proposal.

Business Proposal Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Business Proposal Season 2 below.

Ahn Hyo-seop as Kang Tae-mu Kim Se-jeong as Shin Ha-ri Kim Min-kyu as Cha Sung-hoon Seol In-ah as Jin Young-seo Lee Deok-hwa as Chairman Kang Da-goo Choi Byung-chan as Shin Ha-min Kim Kwang-kyu as Shin Joong-hae Jung Young-joo as Han Mi-mo Song Won-seok as Lee Min-woo Bae Woo-hee as Koh Yu-ra Kim Hyun-sook as Yeo Eui-ju Lim Ki-hong as Gye-bin Yoon Sang-jung as Hye-ji Yoo Eui-tae as leader of the food development department Seo Hye-won as Jo Yoo-Jung Lee Ki-hyuk as Jung woo

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Business Proposal.

Business Proposal Season 1 Review:

Business Proposal Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. It is currently airing on SBS TV. We expect that the second season of the series Business Proposal will also receive a very positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Business Proposal, we have seen that to appease his grandfather’s wishes, Kang Tae Moo says yes to a blind date.

Later, Jin Young Seo tries to enlist Shin Ha Ri’s help in order to scare away her latest prospect. After that, Tae Moo lies about having a girlfriend in order to stop the endless barrage of blind dates, along with the perfect person in mind in order to play the part.

On the other hand, Ha Ri has a long list of facts about Tae Moo in order to memorize, and also someone very important to meet.

Later, Young Seo announces her independence. After that, In and outside of work, Ha Ri scrambles in order to hide her true identity from Tae Moo as well as his grandfather. After that, a fake one-year anniversary arrives. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the second season of the series Business Proposal will start where the first season left off. There is very little chance of the fresh start of the second season of the series Business Proposal.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Business Proposal, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Business Proposal.

Business Proposal Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Business Proposal Season 2 has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

[UPDATE] Upcoming SBS drama 'Business Proposal' unveils still-cuts of Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong The series is set to premiere on February Source: https://t.co/4noad3IkbI https://t.co/JMMYneyj6m pic.twitter.com/a8PxVq1zZc — The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) January 20, 2022

We can expect the second season of the series Business Proposal somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will arrive on SBS TV. Business Proposal Season 1 is currently airing on SBS TV.

The first season of the series Business Proposal has started airing on 28th February 2022 on SBS TV. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Business Proposal, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Business Proposal.

Business Proposal Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Business Proposal Season 2 has not been released yet. Find the official trailer of the series Business Proposal below. It was released by The Swoon on 14th February 2022. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Business Proposal Season 2?

You can watch the series Business Proposal on SBS TV. It is currently airing on SBS TV. Maybe the second season of the series Business Proposal will also arrive on the same platform – SBS TV. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Business Proposal Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Business Proposal is worth watching. It has received a very positive response from the audience. The series Business Proposal includes an amazing story. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.