Burden of Truth Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Burden of Truth is a Canadian television series. It is a legal drama tv series. The series Burden of Truth has received a good response from the audience.

The series Burden of Truth has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth.

Burden of Truth Season 5:

The series Burden of Truth follows the story of Joanna Hanley. She is a big city lawyer. She comes back to her hometown in order to take the case of a group of girls that suffering from a mysterious illness.

Brad Simpson created the series Burden of Truth. The series Burden of Truth stars Kristin Kreuk, Meegwun Fairbrother, and Peter Mooney.

Four seasons of the series Burden of Truth are already released. It seems that the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth will soon be released.

The series Burden of Truth was executively produced by Kristin Kreuk, Jocelyn Hamilton, and Ilana Frank. The running time of each episode of the series Burden of Truth ranges around 42 minutes.

The series Burden of Truth was made under ICF Films, Entertainment One, Eagle Vision, and CBC. The series Burden of Truth has arrived on CBC.

The first season of the series Burden of Truth includes a total of ten episodes. Burden of Truth Season 2, Season 3, and Season 4 include eight episodes each.

The second season of the series Burden of Truth was announced on 4th April 2018. The third season of the series, Burden of Truth, was announced on 25th March 2019.

The fourth season of the series Burden of Truth was announced on 21st July 2020. The series Burden of Truth was directed by Douglas Mitchell, James Genn, Michelle Latimer, Kelly Makin, Grant Harvey, Jordan Canning, Jeff Woolnough, Stephanie Morgenstern, Sherry White, and Madison Thomas.

It was written by Shannon Masters, Hayden Simpson, Brad Simpson, Laura Good, Eric Putzer, Graeme Stewart, Julia Holdway, Renee St. Cyr, Lynn Coady, Felicia Brooker, Mary Galloway, and Madison Thomas.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth, we will add it here.

Is Burden of Truth Season 5 is Happening or Not?

No, the series Burden of Truth is ended with its fourth season. The series Burden of Truth was ended with its fourth season on 18th March 2021.

So, it is confirmed that the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth is not announced yet. Let’s talk about the cast of the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth.

Burden of Truth Season 5 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series Burden of Truth Season 5 below.

Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford Nicola Correia-Damude as Diane Evans Star Slade as Luna Spence Meegwun Fairbrother as Owen Beckbie Paul Braunstein as Sam Mercer Sara Thompson as Molly Ross Anwen O’Driscoll as Taylor Matheson David Lawrence Brown as Ben Matheson Michelle Nolden as Teddie Lavery Varun Saranga as Noah Achari Sera-Lys McArthur as Kodie Chartrand Dayle McLeod as Katherine – Kat – Carmichael Cassandra Potenza as Georgia Lewis Benjamin Ayres as Alan Christie Jessica Matten as Gerrilyn Spence Rebecca Gibson as Wendy Ross Jerni Stewart as Lisa Mitchell Montana Lehmann as Allie Nash Alex Carter as David Hanley Andrew Chown as Shane Crawford Raymond Ablack as Sunil Doshi

Is Burden of Truth Season 4 Left with a Cliffhanger?

The series Burden of Truth Season 4 has received a good response from the audience. At the end of the fourth season of the series Burden of Truth, we have seen that Billy and Joanna are trying to deal with the demands of being new parents.

They are blindsided at the time when their injunction against the mine gets overturned. Her clients’ missing daughter comes back.

Joanna sees an opportunity in order to restart the case against the mine. So, she and Billy try to investigate further.

It is clear nothing about the Oro North mine is the same as it seems. With one day left before the disciplinary hearing, Billy and Joanna try to set out in order to finish the case against the mine.

Luna attempts to make a connection between the trafficking ring and the mine. Taylor’s determined in order to protect Dee from her ex-boyfriend.

Later, Joanna starts to chart a new path for the future. After that, Billy gets some unexpected help in his pursuit of a new client.

The legal case of Dee is at a dead end. Later, Luna is unsure where to turn. The story of the series Burden of Truth is somehow completed.

So, if the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth announces, we expect to see a fresh start. Let’s see what happens next.

Each episode of the series Burden of Truth contains a title such as the fourth season of the series Burden of Truth includes a total of eight episodes titled River City, Breaking Points, From Out the Gloomy Rack, Scorched Earth, Spirits in the Material World, The Homecoming, Where the Shadows Lie Waiting and Standing by Peaceful Waters.

Let’s talk about the release date of the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth.

Burden of Truth Season 5 Release Date:

The release date of Burden of Truth Season 5 is not announced yet. If it announces, we can expect to see Burden of Truth Season 5 in early 2022 or mid-2022.

The series Burden of Truth Season 1 was aired from 10th January 2018 to 4th April 2018. The second season of the series Burden of Truth was aired from 9th January 2019 to 27th February 2019.

The third season of the series Burden of Truth was aired from 8th January 2020 to 26th February 2020. The fourth season of the series Burden of Truth was aired from 28th February 2021 to 18th March 2021.

If the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth announces, it will arrive on CBC. All four seasons of the series Burden of Truth have arrived on CBC.

If we get any other update about the release date of the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth.

Burden of Truth Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of Burden of Truth Season 5 is not released yet. The series Burden of Truth was ended with its fourth season. So, the trailer will be released if the fifth season of the series Burden of Truth announces.

Find the trailer of the series Burden of Truth Season 4 below. Let’s watch it.

