Grace Season 4 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

A crime-thriller drama series demands a quality set of hard work, talented actors, and a well-written storyline. Peter James’ 2021 release, Grace, is one such crime thriller drama series that has received a positive response from the audience, which is why millions of fans wonder whether there will be a fourth season of the Grace series. Who will return for the Grace series? You’re on the right page if you are curious about the answer.

Grace is a British crime-thriller drama series that runs for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. Not only that, but the show has also received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which indicates the potential of the show.

If you are fond of crime-thriller and mystery-suspense dramas and have already enjoyed shows like Wild Bill, The Bay, and Unforgotten, then the Grace series will entertain you more than anything.

In this article, we have provided all the relevant details that you want to know about the Grace series. Here we have added the possible release dates, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Grace Season 4.

Grace Season 4 Release Date

The renewal of a show or season depends on the success of the previous seasons and the audience’s approval. In response, the show received a positive response from the audience.

The first season of the Grace series premiered on a British television network, ITV, on March 14, 2021. Later, the second and third seasons were aired on the same platform on April 24, 2022, and March 19, 2023.

Nowadays, fans are anxiously waiting for the fourth season of the Grace series. And to satisfy the need, makers have already confirmed the renewal of the Grace series for a fourth season.

In April 2024, the show makers shared the news about renewing the Grace series for the fourth block. Unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the release date for Grace Season 4. Still, according to some sources, the fourth block of the Grace series will release sometime in 2024, so fans have to wait a few more months to watch Grace Season 4.

Grace Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Grace is a British drama series based on Peter James’s one of the most outreached crime thriller novels, ‘Roy Grace.’



The plot of Grace Season 1 revolves around DS Roy Grace (John Simm) and his relatively traumatized life due to his lost wife, Sandy (Clare Calbraith).

However, later, he found solace with the forensic pathologist Cleo Morey (Zoe Tapper). Grace’s girlfriend Cleo discovered she was pregnant in the most recent season.

As the story continues, it explores the depth of the whole set of crime, thriller, and suspense drama as the second season’s finale comes with a phone call mentioning the possible sighting.

Apart from the lead character, we have also been introduced to Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell), Cassian Pewe (James D’Arcy), Norman Potting (Craig Parkinson), Harry Frame (Adrian Rawlins), and many others.

Grace Season 4 Cast Members List

The show makers, Peter James and Russell Lewis, have selected numerous cast members from the entertainment industry, and they have played a massive role in the success of the Grace series.

Since the show ended with its third season on April 2, 2023, several fans have been curious about the cast members of Grace Season 4. Here we have added a complete list of star cast who may return for the fourth installment of the Grace drama series.

John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace

James D’Arcy as Detective Superintendent Cassian Pewe

Rakie Ayola as Assistant Chief Constable Alison Vosper

Richie Campbell as Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson

Sam Hoare as Assistant Chief Constable Cassian Pewe

Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl

Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy

Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting

Amaka Okafor as DC Emma-Jayne Boutwood

Adrian Rawlins as Harry Frame

Clare Calbraith as Sandy Grace

Zoe Tapper as Cleo Moray

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may see some new and talented artists in the forthcoming seasons of the Grace drama series.

Grace Season 4 Episode Title List

Right now, the creators of the Grace series have not disclosed the official release date. But still, we have the episode titles of the fourth season. Check them out!

Grace Season 4 Episode 01 – Dead Mans Time

Grace Season 4 Episode 02 – Want You Dead

Grace Season 4 Episode 03 – You Are Dead

Grace Season 4 Episode 04 – Love You Dead

Where To Watch Grace Season 4?

The British writer Peter J. James and the showrunners have delivered three installments of the Grace series, and fans are highly excited to know about the show’s renewal for a fourth season.

However, if you’ve recently discovered this crime-thriller drama and are looking for the show’s available platform, go to the ITV networks and search Grace Series. Here, you will get all the latest episodes of the Grace series. Further ahead, the fourth season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Grace Season 4?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on many factors, such as drama, concept, storyline, and scriptwriting. So it’s pretty early to predict the exact number of episodes of Grace Season 4.

However, according to previous releases, the first season of Grace premiered with only four seasons. Therefore, approximately four or five episodes will be released in the second season of Grace.

Grace Season 4 Makers Team

The production team members are the ones who remain underrated. Grace is one of the most highly anticipated crime drama series adapted from one of the bestselling novels, ‘Roy Grace.’

Later, Russell Lewis worked as the writer for the Grace series. In addition to that, John Alexander and Julia Ford have served as directors for Grace Season 1. The writer, Russell Lewis, and Peter James have also worked as executive producers along with Andrew O’Connor, Paul Sandler, and Patrick Schweitzer.

Grace Season 4 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, the show makers have yet to share the official release date for Grace Season 4. Also, the official trailer for the upcoming season is yet to be made public.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of the Grace series, we have added an official trailer link for Grace Season 3. Click on the link above, and watch the Grace Season 3 official trailer. Moreover, once the show makers release the official trailer for Grace Season 4, we will update it here.

Bottom Lines

So that’s all readers. We are after this article, and now you have all the information about the Grace Season 2 release date. Undoubtedly, the show has received a great response from the audience, and fans are waiting for the show’s renewal for a fourth season.

But as we added above, the official release date for Grace Season 4 is yet to be made available. However, you don’t have to worry about the latest update about Grace Season 4; we will add it here when the creators release the official release date and other information.

Until then, watch all the previous seasons of the Grace series and stay tuned to our articles to get the latest updates about your favorite shows.