BTS V’s Korean fans show appreciation to the staff of the Daegu Veterans Hospital through a generous donation

BTS member V’s fans have set one other instance of philanthropy by donating lunch bins to the staff of Daegu Veterans Hospital. The fans delivered 100 lunch bins consisting of fruit sandwiches and candy liquor snacks to show their gratitude to the hardworking medical staff for his or her companies in combating the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the nation.

[TRANS] To specific our gratitude to the medical staff working as frontliners of Covid-19, we delivered 100 fruit sandwich lunch bins and candy liquor snacks to nurses at Daegu Veterans Hospital in the identify of ARMY who loves BTS V. #Taehyung @BTS_twt https://t.co/RHuvnXW5nF — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) Could 1, 2020

+”That is a textual content from a firm that made fruit sandwich. I did not take part in the volunteer work myself, however I am glad to hear that it helped this little bit in the troublesome Daegu-Gyeongbuk space. I would like to see all the ARMY who joined us” https://t.co/jF5SQdQMlC — 🔆TheLindoPress (@TheLindo___KTH) Could 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time V’s fans have proven appreciation to the forefront employees. His Korean and international fanbases have prolonged V’s kindness through a number of fan initiatives setting exceptional examples in occasions of want.