BTS V's Korean fans show appreciation to the staff of the Daegu Veterans Hospital through a generous donation

May 2, 2020
Cheena Khanna
BTS member V’s fans have set one other instance of philanthropy by donating lunch bins to the staff of Daegu Veterans Hospital. The fans delivered 100 lunch bins consisting of fruit sandwiches and candy liquor snacks to show their gratitude to the hardworking medical staff for his or her companies in combating the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the nation.

This isn’t the first time V’s fans have proven appreciation to the forefront employees. His Korean and international fanbases have prolonged V’s kindness through a number of fan initiatives setting exceptional examples in occasions of want.

