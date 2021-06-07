Baggio: The Divine Ponytail Full Movie Download Leaked by Filmyzilla

The Italian name of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail is II Divin Codino. It is a biographical sports film.

The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail is based on the life of Roberto Baggio. He is an Italian footballer. The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail includes the real-life events of Roberto Baggio.

The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail was directed by Letizia Lamartire. It was written by Ludovica Rampoldi and Stefano Sardo.

The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail was made under Fabula Pictures. Netflix distributed the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail.

Let’s see the cast of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail Cast:

See the cast of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail below.

Andrea Arcangeli as Roberto Baggio Thomas Trabacchi as Vittorio Petrone Anna Ferruzzo as Matilde Baggio Antonio Zavatteri as Arrigo Sacchi Martufello as Carlo Mazzone Marc Clotet as Josep “Pep” Guardiola Roberto Baggio Paolo Maldini Daisaku Ikeda Valentina Belle as Andreina Andrea Pennacchi as Florindo Simone Colombari as Fiorentina Manager Beppe Rosso as Giovanni Trapattoni

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail Release Date:

The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail was released on 26th May 2021. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The running time of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail is 92 minutes. The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail was released in the Italian language.

The film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail has received 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb. There is no update about the second part of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail.

If we get any updates about the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail Trailer:

See the trailer of the film Baggio: The Divine Ponytail below. It was released on 13th May 2021 by Netflix.

