American Gods Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far.

It is a fantasy drama tv series. It is based on the novel named American Gods by Neil Gaiman. It was released in 2001.

It is confirmed that American Gods Season 4 will not arrive. The makers have canceled the series American Gods after the release of the third season. Let’s get the complete detail about the series American Gods.

American Gods Season 4:

In American Gods Season 3, we have seen that Mr. Wednesday tries to unite the Old Gods in order to defend their existence.

They try to recreate the lost influence. The story ended with its third season. So, it seems that American Gods Season 4 will not arrive.

American Gods Season 1 was released on 30th April 2017, Season 2 was released on 10th March 2019, and Season 3 was released on 10th January 2021. American Gods Season 1 and Season 2 consists of eight episodes each. American Gods Season 3 includes ten episodes.

Let’s see the cast of the series American Gods.

American Gods Season 4 Cast:

Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday Emily Browning as Laura Moon Crispin Glover as Mr. World Bruce Langley as the Technical or Quantum Boy Yetide Badaki as Bilquis Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy Mousa Kraish as Jinn Omid Abtahi as Salim Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis Ashley Reyes as Cordelia Gillian Anderson as the Godness Media Dominique Jackson as Ms. World Blythe Danner as Demeter Iwan Rheon as Liam Doyle Erika Kaar as Zorya Polunochnaya Martha Kelly as Zorya Utrennayaya Devery Jacobs as Sam Black Crow

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green developed the series American Gods. Bryan Fuller, Neil Gaiman, Michael Green, David Slade, Stefanie Berk, Craig Cegielski, Adam Kane, Christopher J. Byrne, Scott Hornbacher, Ian McShane, Padraic McKinley, Jesse Alexander, Charles H. Eglee, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, Mark Tinker, and David Paul Francis were the executive producers of the series American Gods.

The series American Gods was shot in Toronto and Oklahoma. Each episode of the series American Gods varies between 52 to 63 minutes.

The series American Gods was made under Living Dead Guy, J. A. Green Construction Corp., The Blank Corporation, Fremantle North America, and Starz Originals.

Lionsgate Television and Fremantle distributed the series American Gods. Find the trailer of the series American Gods Season 3.

