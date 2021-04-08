The Serpent Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update.

It seems that The Serpent Season 2 won’t happen because it is a limited series, and there is no official update about the release of The Serpent Season 2.

So, there is no chance of The Serpent Season 2. At the end of The Serpent Season 1, we have seen that Sobhraj is in the prison of Kathmandu, Nepal. The Serpent Season 1 includes all the legal matters of Sobhraj.

If The Serpent Season 2 happens, then there will be a new criminal, or Sobhraj will return if he got escaped from the prison.

But there is no possibility of The Serpent Season 2. The cast of The Serpent is as below.

Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj Jenna Coleman as Marie-Andree Leclerc Billy Howle as Herman Knippenberg Ellie Bamber as Angela Knippenberg Tim Mclnnerny as Paul Siemons Amesh Edireweera as Ajay Chowdhury Chicha Amatayakul as Suda Romyen Adam Rothenberg as Gilbert Redland Sahajak Boonthanakit as Major General Janthisan Apasiri Kulthanan as Lawana William Brand as Ambassador van Dongen Ryan O’Donnell as Greg Raynott Fabien Frankel as Dominique Renelleau Nicole Beutler as Dagmar Boeder Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Celia Austin Dasha Nekrasova as Connie-Jo Bronzich

The series The Serpent was written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay. It was directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots. The Serpent Season 1 includes eight episodes. The Serpent is based on the true incident and the life of a serial killer.

Lucy Richer, Richard Warlow, Tom Shankland, Damien Timmer, and Preethi Mavahalli were the executive producers of the series The Serpent. Stephen Smallwood produced the series The Serpent.

The series The Serpent was shot in Thailand, United Kingdom, and India. The series was completed under Mammoth Screen. It is Netflix’s original series.

The user can watch the series The Serpent on the OTT platform Netflix if you have a subscription. The Serpent Season 1 was first premiered on New Year’s Day – 2021, on BBC One.

The Serpent Season 1 was released on 1st January 2021. Let’s watch The Serpent Season 1 trailer.

Check this website to read the latest update and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.