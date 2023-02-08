Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Alma’s Not Normal is a British sitcom. The series Alma’s Not Normal is full of comedy. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Alma’s Not Normal has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

Alma’s Not Normal Season 2:

In the series Alma’s Not Normal, after a recent break-up, Alma attempts to get her life back on track, but later with no job, no qualifications, and also a rebellious streak a mile wide, it is not going to be easy.

At the same time, her mum who already battling a heroin addiction has been sectioned for arson, as well as her vampish Grandma Joan requires nothing to do with it.

The series Alma’s Not Normal was written by Sophie Willan and was directed by Andrew Chaplin. It stars Sophie Willan, Jayde Adams, Siobhan Finneran, James Baxter, Nicholas Asbury, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Maizie Wickson.

The first season of the series Alma’s Not Normal includes a total of six episodes titled Feng Suey, Ruby, The Richard Gere, Boom and Bust, On Record, and Sticking With You.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal. We expect that the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal includes a total of six episodes.

The series Alma’s Not Normal was executively produced by Sophie Willan. The running time of each episode of the series Alma’s Not Normal ranges around 30 minutes.

The series Alma’s Not Normal has arrived on BBC Two. Let’s see if the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal is confirmed or not.

Alma’s Not Normal Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 is not confirmed yet. But we expect that it will soon be confirmed.

It seems that BBC Two will soon renew the series Alma’s Not Normal for the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s check the cast of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 below.

Sophie Willan as Alma Jayde Adams as Leanne Lorraine Ashbourne as Joan Siobhan Finneran as Lin James Baxter as Anthony Nicholas Asbury as Jim Dave Spikey as Ian Amy Gledhill as Lesley Shahzeb Aslam as Brian Dave Jones as Bill Maizie Wickson as Young Alma Katie Redford as Jane Islah Abdur-Rahman as Zee Jemma Churchill as Sandra Sue Vincent as Trish Joel Quinn as Chris Antonio Galas as God Michael New as Jesus Tupele Dorgu as Cheryl Charlotte Anthon as Rachel Thanyia Moore as Ray-Ray Shameem Ahmad as Carol Rob Parker as Policeman Tahir Shah as Adnan Linda John-Pierre as Siobhan

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

Alma’s Not Normal Season 1 Review:

Alma’s Not Normal Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal will also receive a positive response from the audience like the first season.

At the end of the first season of the series Alma’s Not Normal, we have seen that Alma’s job at Sub’n’Go does not work out as well as she starts work as an escort.

Later, Alma tries to reconcile Lin as well as Joan at an upmarket restaurant. Joan reluctantly lets Lin move back in with her because her section has ended.

After that, Alma gets her care records from the council, as well as wins an acting part just after a successful audition.

Joan as well as Alma abandon Lin just after she relapses into heroin, and after that, Alma makes the decision to follow her dreams as an actress. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the plot of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal will start where the first season left off.

If we get any update about the storyline of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

The last Episode of Alma’s Not Normal is on your telly box tomorrow, and it’s a really beautiful series finale. If you can’t wait until then, you’re in luck, as the whole series is up on IPlayer. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/LAVNdU5u6C — Nerys Evans (@NerysAnnEvans) October 17, 2021

We can expect Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 in late 2022. Maybe it will be released on BBC Two like the first season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

The first season of the series Alma’s Not Normal was aired from 13th September 2021 to 18th October 2021 on BBC Two.

If we receive any update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Alma’s Not Normal Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal.

Let’s watch the promo of the first season of the series Alma’s Not Normal. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Alma’s Not Normal Season 2?

The series Alma’s Not Normal has arrived on BBC Two. You can watch the series Alma’s Not Normal on BBC Two. We expect that the second season of the series Alma’s Not Normal will also arrive on BBC Two. Let’s see what happens next.

How Can I Watch Alma’s Not Normal in Australia?

You can watch Alma’s Not Normal in Australia also, it is because the series Alma’s Not Normal is streaming on Virgin TV Go or you can also buy it as a download on Google Play Movies, Apple iTunes, and Amazon Video.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.