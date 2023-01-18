AMC Channel Nixes ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 12

The Walking Dead is a classic that aired its debut in 2010 and has remained a fan favorite to date. Set in a post-apocalyptic world that is inspired by its comic counterpart, the show has been greatly celebrated among its audience.

The show depicts the survival of the living in a world of the undead and the threat they face in the form of other survivors.

The series follows its source material ‘The Walking Dead’ (comic book) created by Robert Kirkman and has been airing for up to eleven seasons. The latest season 11 aired in August 2021 is split into three parts.

The first part of the season premiered in eight episodes from August to October 2021. The next set of episodes aired from February to April 2022. The last part of season 11 is set to premiere from October to November 2022 with the season finale to release on November 20, 2022.

Where to watch The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead is the longest-running show on AMC, which makes it one of the most watched channels. Their streaming platform AMC+ has increased subscribers by providing them early access to the latest episodes from the show. The show will also be streaming on Netflix.

When will Netflix stream season 11?

Netflix has streamed the first set of episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead. Since the season was split into three parts, the other parts will be released after the complete season has been aired on AMC. The latest news is that AMC may release the first 2 parts of season 11 on October 2, 2022.

What number of episodes does season 11 have?

In total, The Walking Dead season 11 has 24 episodes. Since the season is split in three parts, each part may consist of 8 episodes. The final episode will be released on November 20, 2022.

Is there another season for The Walking Dead?

No, there will not be the twelfth season. The creator of the comics, Robert Kirkman has decided to quit the comics, and thus, following this decision, ending the show seems to be apt. The Walking Dead will end with its finale premiering on November 20, 2022.

But for all The Walking Dead fans, there are spinoff series to look forward to namely, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The former is being renewed for another season.

Other spinoffs include Tales of the Walking Dead, Isle of the Dead, and other speculated shows that will feature the original characters of the show. Until then, catch up on The Walking Dead on Netflix.