Adam Schlesinger Dies: Coronavirus Claims Fountains Of Wayne Leader, Emmy And Grammy Winner At 52

Adam Schlesinger, an Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee who additionally fronted the pop band Fountains of Wayne, has died after contracting coronavirus. He was 52. His dying was confirmed by his lawyer, who spoke to Deadline’s sister publication, Rolling Stone.

The pop savant earned a Greatest Unique Track Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for “That Factor That You Do,” the title monitor to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed movie.

The three Emmys got here for co-writing unique songs for the Tony Awards ceremony in 2012 and 2013 and for an unique tune for Loopy Ex-Girlfriend final 12 months. Schlesinger shared a 2010 Greatest Comedy Album Grammy for A Colbert Christmas: The Biggest Reward of All!

He additionally shared a 2013 WGA Award as a part of the writing staff for the 66th Tony Awards.

Notable Hollywood & Leisure Business Deaths In 2020: Picture Gallery

Schlesinger co-founded Fountains of Wayne in 1995, and the band went on to launch 5 studio albums. None was an enormous vendor, however the group scored a gold single with “Stacy’s Mother,” which Schlesinger co-wrote and simply missed the Prime 20 in 2003. Among the group’s different best-known songs embody “Sick Day,” “Radiation Vibe,” “Utopia Parkway” and “Maureen.”

Schlesinger was govt music producer for the CW’s Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, and his TV composing resume additionally consists of Sesame Avenue, Massive Time Rush, Crank Yankers and Home of Buggin’. He additionally labored on such movie as Music and Lyrics and Damsels in Misery. Schlesinger additionally co-wrote the music and lyrics for the 2008 Broadway musical Cry-Child and penned the music for 2015’s An Act of God.

He’s survived by two youngsters.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.