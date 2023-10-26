A Time Called You Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Episodes, Trailer, Reviews, And Everything

A Time Called You has become a shining star in the world of Korean shows. It has won the hearts of fans worldwide with its unique mix of time travel, romance, and a gripping story. People are both fascinated and interested in the show because it gives the idea of time travel a new spin.



Fans are crazy about it because of the incredible acting and plot, which has made people more and more excited for a second season. Now that the rumors and whispers strengthen let’s examine how this exciting story might continue.

A Time Called You Season 2 Possible Release Date

When a show gets a positive response from the audience, fans also expect its renewal for the forthcoming season. And for that reason, A Time Called You Season 1 has received 7.8/10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Unfortunately, as of this writing, there is still no official word on when the second season of “A Time Called You” will be out.

Even though the first season was great, no one knows what will happen with the show in the future. Based on how Korean shows usually come out and how Netflix has handled renewals, a second season might not come out until 2024 or 2025, even if it is given the go-ahead. But the massive response to the first season might speed up the choice process.

A Time Called You Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

What happens in “A Time Called You” is exciting and sad. The story is about a woman named Jun-hee who is still dealing with losing her boyfriend, Yeonjun. Things get more interesting when she finds a strange cassette player. When she plays it, she is taken back to the year 1998.



In this new time, her name is Min-ju instead of Jun-hee. She meets her friends In-gyu and Si-heon as she gets used to her new life. What’s the twist? It’s impossible to tell who Si-heon is without seeing her dead boyfriend. With each new layer of the story, Jun-hee/Min-ju faces new problems, one of which is realizing that Min-ju’s life is in danger.

The show’s seamless mix of time travel, romance, and suspense makes it very interesting to watch, and fans can’t wait to see what new changes the possible second season might bring.

A Time Called You Season 2 Cast Members List

Here, we have added a list of cast members of A Time Called You Season 1. The below-mentioned cast members are expected to return for the second season.

Ahn Hyo-seop as Koo Yeon-jun (Nam Si-heon)

Seo Ye-hwa as Seo Na-eun

Kang Hoon as Jung In-gyu

Jang Hye-jin as Bae Mi-yeong

Do Sang-woo as Park Do-hyeon

Jeon Yeo-been as Han Jun-hee (Kwon Min-ju)

Park Ki-woong as Choi Myung-il

Min Jin-Woong as Oh Chan-Yeong

Rowoon as Tae-ha

Sung Ki-yoon as Kwon Sang-jo

Lee Min-goo as Kwon Do-hun

Yoon Sang-jeong as Hye-mi

Park Hyuk-Kwon as Bae Chi-won

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new faces in the second season of A Time Called You.

Where to Watch A Time Called You Season 2?

You can watch the first season of A Time Called You on Netflix, where it appeared for the first time. The average length of a show is about 60 minutes, which gives viewers a whole experience.

Unfortunately, the second season’s release date is still unknown, and fans eagerly await official announcements about when it will be available on Netflix or any other site. Whatever the case, we are here to provide you with complete information about your favorite show.

A Time Called You Season 2 Makers Team

The show makers have translated the Taiwanese soap “Someday or One Day” into the show. Kim Jin-won is in charge of all of the shows. Choi Hyo-bi and Kim Jin-won worked together to make the show.



Not only that, but Chi-Feng Chien, Hsin Hui Lin, and co-creator Choi Hyo-bi worked hard to ensure that each first season show was perfect.

A Time Called You Season 2 Review – Stream It or Skip It?

A Time Called You has received much attention and praise worldwide. In addition, People have said that the show has perfectly combined a unique mix of romance, time travel, and suspense, giving old topics a new spin.

People have said that the lead actors’ performances, especially those of Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been, were authentic and deep, which made the characters more believable and the story even more enjoyable.

The added mystery has always been a source of interest, keeping fans on the edge of their seats and looking forward to what will happen in each episode.

Apart from that, people have also said that the series pays excellent attention to detail in both the story and the characters’ development. The fact that the plot twists and turns are neither obvious nor overused shows how creative the writers and directors were. It’s even better to watch because the cinematography and music score make each show a visual and auditory treat.

Should you watch A Time Called You”? Of course. This show has a great plot, acting, and excellent production values that make it a must-see for anyone who likes Korean dramas, whether they’ve seen many of them before or not. Its themes of love, loss, and fate are universal, making it stand out in the vast amount of material.

A Time Called You Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Fans are waiting for an official video for the second season of A Time Called You. Trailers often give you a sneak peek at the storylines, character arcs, and possible plot turns that are coming up. Since there isn’t a trailer yet, fans are even more excited for any news or teasers coming out.

However, some readers are new to the show and looking for information. Luckily, we have added the official trailer of A Time Called You Season 1. It will give you a brief idea about the show. Moreover, once we get the confirmed release date and trailer of the forthcoming season, we will add it here.

Final Words

The journey of A Time Called You has been captivating. It has made a special place in the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide with its unique plot and great acting. The show’s future is still unknown, but the fact that the first season was so well-received shows how important it was.

Fans can’t contain their excitement for a second season and are looking forward to any public announcements. Until then, the first season will always be a reminder of how powerful stories can be and how love, fate, and time are all intertwined. Stay tuned to our website to get further details about the show.