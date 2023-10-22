Latest Netflix K-Drama Doona! Starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

Netflix has always had a lot of different kinds of content, and its move into K-dramas has been nothing less than excellent. The most recent K-drama to be shown is “Doona!” a love drama that got much attention before it aired.

“Doona!” stars the talented Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, and it looks like it will be a fun mix of romance, mystery, and the draw of K-pop.

Doona! Storyline

“Doona!” isn’t just another love story K-drama. The show is based on the webtoon “The Girl Downstairs” and is about a college student named Won-jun who moves in with Lee Doo-na, who used to be a K-pop star.

As they move in together, Won-jun becomes more interested in Doo-na’s strange past and why she has suddenly pulled back from the spotlight. As the story goes on, fans are treated to a heart-pounding romance and the mystery of Doo-na’s life.

Popular Cast Members

One of the best things about “Doona!” is its company. Bae Suzy works well as Lee Doo-na. She is known for her parts in many Korean dramas and as a K-pop star. On the other hand, Yang Se Jong gives Won-jun, a college student interested in the mysterious Doo-na, more meaning.

You can feel their energy on screen, which makes the show even more enjoyable.

Brilliant Direction

The director of “Doona!” is Lee Jung-hyo, who has worked on many movies before.

After directing the popular show “Crash Landing On You” with Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, Lee brings his knowledge and unique way of telling stories to “Doona!”, making it stand out in the sea of K-dramas.

Fans’ Expectations

Fans were given sneak peeks of the show before it started so they knew what to expect. The sneak peeks have excited us even more for the series, from the shared living situations to the tension between the main characters.

Interesting Twists in the Series

Fans of K-dramas love the “neighbors to lovers” plot, and “Doona!” adds its twist. The show shows what happens when two people from different backgrounds move in together, and their relationship grows more complicated over time.

How Netflix's "Doona!" turns a beloved webtoon into a deeply romantic K-drama https://t.co/4l2vVsNqlV — TIME (@TIME) October 20, 2023

Popular K-dramas like “Reply 1988” and “While You Were Sleeping” have already used this trope, but “Doona!” looks like it will be used in a new way.

Conclusion

With its interesting plot, great acting, and great direction, “Doona!” will surely be another big hit for Netflix. “Doona!” is a great K-drama for both old and new fans because it has romance, mystery, and all the glitz and glitter of K-pop.

The story of Won-jun and Doo-na will keep viewers interested as the show continues, making “Doona!” a must-see on Netflix.