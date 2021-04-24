After Life Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a British series that includes black comedy and drama. Netflix officially confirmed that the third season of the series After Life.

The series After Life was renewed for the third season on 6th May 2020. Let’s get the complete detail about After Life Season 3.

After Life Season 3:

The story of the series After Life features the life of Tony. His wife dies because of Breast cancer, and after that, Tony’s life goes upside down.

He wants to suicide, but instead of doing that, he decided to blame the world for the death of his wife. So, he starts to do whatever he wants and saying anything to the public.

He starts to think that this is his superpower. It is a fictional story. Tony is a journalist and works at a local free newspaper.

The series After Life was written, created, and directed by Ricky Gervais. Charlie Hanson produced it. Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes were the executive producers of the series After Life.

Martin Hawkins did the cinematography of the series After Life, and Jo Walker edited it. The series After Life was completed under the production house named Derek Productions Limited. Netflix distributed it. Let’s discuss the cast of After Life Season 3.

After Life Season 3 Cast:

Ricky Gervais as Tony Johnson Tom Basden as Matt Braden Tony Way as Lenny Diane Morgan as Kath Mandeep Dhillon as Sandy Kerry Godliman as Lisa Johnson Ashley Jensen as Emma Paul Kaye as Psychiatrist Penelope Wilton as Anne Joe Wilkinson as Pat Roisin Conaty as Daphne – Roxy David Earl as Brian Gittins Jo Hartley as June Ethan Lawrence as James Anti as Brandy the Dog Michelle Greenidge as Valerie Tommy Finnegan as George Thomas Bastable as Robbie Laura Patch as Jill Tracy Ann Oberman as Rebecca

Let’s talk about the release date of the series After Life Season 3.

After Life Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of the series After Life Season 3 is not revealed yet. We can expect After Life Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022.

After Life Season 1 was released on 8th March 2019, and Season 2 was released on 24th April 2020. The first and second seasons of the series After Life contain six episodes each. The series After Life has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s see the trailer of After Life Season 3.

After Life Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of the series After Life Season 3 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of After Life Season 2.

