AWES Teacher Admit Card 2020 CSB TGT PGT PRT Exam Hall Ticket Available at www.awesindia.com

The Army Welfare Education Society has issued notification of AWES Teacher Admit Card 2020 CSB, TGT, PGT, PRT exam hall ticket on the official site at www.awesindia.com. The AWES is going to conduct a written test for various posts like TGT, CSB, PGT, PRT, etc. So candidates who applied for AWES Recruitment jobs they can download AWES Teacher Admit Card 2020 from the official site. AWES conduct the written test for different posts.

The AWES is recognized as the Indian Army Welfare Education Society. The AWES manages by the Indian Army. Indian Army operates and ensures proper education facilities for children of Indian Army personnel. The AWES established in the year 1983. Recently, the Indian Army declares the recruitment notification for the various Teachers’ posts on the official site. This year also maintain the recruitment notification on the official site. It announces recruitment for the 8000 number of seats.

On the base official advertisement, the AWES conducts the written exam for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on the 26th and 27th November 2020. Candidates who are applied for this post and want to appear in the examination they can download AWES Teacher Admit card 2020 on the official site at www.awesindia.com. Now the AWES publish the Admit Card on the main portal site. The written test conduct in the various centers in Bihar state.

Name of the Community Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) Name of the jobs Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) & Primary Teacher AWES Admit Card download date – AWES Teacher Exam Date – Post Category AWES Teacher Admit Card 2020 CSB, TGT, PGT, PRT exam hall ticket

How to download the AWES Teacher Admit card 2020?

Applicants visit the website at www.awesindia.com. On the home page click on AWES Teacher Admit Card 2020. Download Hall Ticket in the pdf format. Then take a printout for the exam purpose.

Official site: www.awesindia.com