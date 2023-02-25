Jen Psaki Net Worth, Photos, Videos, Biography, Wiki – Latest News

Jennifer Rene Psaki a.k.a. Jen Psaki has been an active political name for a long time. She is the White House Press Secretary and has been quite popular due to her various job posts. Her net worth for the year 2023 is about $27 Million and is currently on the raise with an almost 120% growth rate throughout her various ventures.

Jen Psaki Personal Details Full Name Jennifer Rene Psaki Date of Birth 1st December 1978 Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Nationality American Height 5’1″ Spouse Gregory Mecher Children 2 Hobbies She was a backstroke swimmer for two years

during her higher studies.

Jen Psaki Early Life

She was born on 1st December 1978 in Stamford, Connecticut, US. She also happens to have Polish ancestry. While pursuing further studies, she also used to be taking part in various competitive backstroke swimming competitions.

Jen married Greg Mecher who used to be the Chief of Staff to Congressman Steve Driehaus. He also served the same post during Joe Kennedy. Gren and Jen met during the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2006. They have been living happily and they now have two children.

Jen Psaki Career

Her career kickstarted in the year 2001 for the re-election campaigns for Tom Vilsack and Tom Harkin. Later, she was John Kerry’s press secretary throughout his 2004 presidential campaign. She also served as communications director to US representative Joseph Crowley and later regional press secretary.

Jen Psaki Professional Details Occupation Political Advisor, Political Analyst Served As Television Political Analyst,

Political Advisor,

34th White House Press Secretary,

White House Deputy Press Secretary,

White House Deputy Communications Director,

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State,

White House Communications Director,

Political Contributor. Instagram @jenrpsaki Twitter @jrpsaki Net Worth $27 Million

Jen Psaki in Obama Administration

Jek Psaki started working as Traveling Press Secretary for the US Senator Barack Obama in the year 2008. Upon his winning, she was then promoted to Deputy Press Secretary in the White House. With her skills and perseverance, she was promoted to Deputy Communications Director in 2009.

She was then promoted and became Senior Vise President and Managing Director at the Washington DC office of Global Strategy Group, and had to leave her job for this. She returned in the year 2012 as the Press Secretary for President Obama and his 2012 re-election campaign.

How do you plan your announcement and break through expectations when you are running for President–my friends @Lis_Smith and @TVietor08 shared all the advice (and some old school stories) Full 2024 Peacock Special here: https://t.co/exPx75DFGE pic.twitter.com/LFzRASEG8p — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 23, 2023

Once again, she was climbing towards success as she became the spokesperson for the United States Department of State. In 2015, she came back to the White House being the Communications Director until the end of the Obama administration. She then started working for CNN as the Political Commentator in February 2017.

Jen Psaki in Biden Administration

In November 2020, Jen Psaki joined the Biden-Harris transition team and was eventually selected as the White House Press Secretary for the Biden Administration. There were controversies surrounding her comments about the Virginia gubernatorial election 2021. She was accused by a watchdog group of violating the Hatch act of 1939.

In April 2022, she indicated the possibility of leaving the White House. 5th May was the day when she officially announced that she will be leaving by 13th May and her replacement will be Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jen Psaki Net Worth

Her annual income for the year 2019 was $2.20 Million, which has constantly been increasing ever since. In the year 2020, it was 2.30 Million, 2.60 Million in 2021, and 2.90 Million in the year 2022. Currently, Jen Psaki’s annual income is $4.40 Million. Her official salary as the Secretary of the White House is $1,80,000.

Jen Psaki’s net worth has been growing up just like her career graph. She has been continuously succeeding in all aspects of her life. Her net worth for the year 2019 was $5 Million and increased to $6 Million in the next year. By the year 2021, her net worth was $11 Million, and $15 Million in the year 2022, and currently, Jen Psaki net worth for the year 2023 is $15 Million.

What's it like to battle through a primary and then face a sitting President in a general election…few people know better than @KevinMaddenDC (and we talked about being on opposing sides back in 2012..) Full 2024 Peacock Special here: https://t.co/exPx75DFGE pic.twitter.com/F4xsBNWiyl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 23, 2023

Jen Psaki Luxurious Car Collection

She also has very good taste when it comes to luxurious cars. Jen Psaki owns a range of cars that are quite costly. She owns a Tesla Model Y which costs $55,000 USD, a Jaguar XE which costs $80,000, and a Ranger Rover Sport costing $210,000 USD. She also owns a Lexus ES which costs $135,000 and a BMW X1 at $72,000 USD.

Jen Psaki Wristwatch Collection

Jen is also fond of wearing luxurious wristwatches. Not just that, she owns some of the very best and finest watch collections. Take a look at the watches she owns:

Jen Psaki Wrist-Watch Collection Cartier Platinum $133,000 Rolex Datejust Ladies $120,000 Breitling $45,000 Grand Seiko $55,000 Richard Milne Women $36,000 Tag Heuer $19,000 Tiffany & Co. $15,000 Michele Deco Vintage $11,000

Jen Psaki Property

Due to the nature of her job and traveling a lot for various campaigns, she also owns a handful of properties throughout the US. There is a flat in California that costs around $6 Million. There is another flat in New Your estimated to cost around $4 Million.

I pulled together a few of my friends and favorite speechwriters @codykeenan @saradaperi @JeffreyNussbaum to talk about the sausage making of #SOTU addresses and what to expect tonight for a Peacock Special. You can watch here: https://t.co/Ay1owPDfyW pic.twitter.com/xwgMlQwVzE — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) February 7, 2023

She also owns a Villa in Florida and Washington that costs around $9 Million and $4 Million. A commercial plot in Denver along with a Mansion in Wisconsin which costs approximately $6 Million are also owned by her.

Jen Psaki Future Plans for Her Career

She recently announced that she is going to be serving as Political Analyst from 2022 to 2024 Unites States Elections. Along with that, she is also planning to join a host show by late 2023 that will air on MSNBC’s Peacock service. She will be hosting her weekly series starting on 19th March Sunday 2023. The most probable title for this show will be “Inside with Jen Psaki.”