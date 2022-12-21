DC Recently Announced Tie-In-Game For the Film – DC League of Super-Pets Movie

Recently, DC Comics announced the DC League of Super-Pets – the adventures of Ace and Krypto at DC FanDome of this year.

A tie-in with the animated movie League of Super-Pets, an announcement video for the game was launched, that is arriving in PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

The game will be in 3D on-rails shooter in Metropolis, and there, the dog of Superman named Krypto is seen firing laser beams at robots and also earns XPs for blasting them to smoke.

The trailer of the game didn’t show the dog of Batman named Ace. But the title suggests that he will be there fighting alongside Krypto.

We expect that the film DC League of Super-Pets will receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The film DC League of Super-Pets will be full of action and adventure. The film DC League of Super-Pets is an upcoming animated American film.

The animation of of the film DC League of Super-Pets will be provided by Animal Logic. In the film DC League of Super-Pets, the dog of Superman team up with a flying cat in order to stop crime at the time when Superman is on vacation.

Jared Stern and Sam Levine directed the film DC League of Super-Pets. It was written by Jared Stern and John Whittington.

The film DC League of Super-Pets stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, and Diego Luna.

The film DC League of Super-Pets is currently making under Warner Animation Group, DC Entertainment, Seven Bucks Productions, and A Stern Talking To. Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film DC League of Super-Pets.

The film DC League of Super-Pets is based on Legion of Super-Pets by Jerry Siegel and Curt Swan. It was produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Jared Stern, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

In the film DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto hails from Krypton. He has many super-powers just like his owner- Superman.

But his social skills are decidedly alien at the dog park as well as he has no idea about how to be ordinary. But at the time when Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, and many others are kidnapped, at the time, Krypto is exposed to green kryptonite just as a motley crew of shelter pets gets exposed to orange kryptonite.

After that, Krypto gets stripped of his abilities at the time when the other animals become all-powerful. So, Krypto has to find how to be less alien and more human in order to teach Ace the Bathound Batman’s dog, Wonder Woman’s pig, Mcsnurtle The Flash’s turtle, and B’dg Green Lantern’s squirrel how to harness their new powers, become the superheroes they were destined to be, and work together.

The film DC League of Super-Pets will be released on 20th May 2022. All fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film DC League of Super-Pets. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the film DC League of Super-Pets, we will add it here.

