Will Trent Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Will Trent is one of the newly released Police Procedural crime drama series, taken from a novel under the same name written by Karin Slaughter. The series is about a Special agent working in a GBI group. And fans were showing interest in the show, as season 1 get massive fame and support from their fans, which was released on 3rd January 2023. Afterward, on April 2023, the makers brought the good news about the series renewal and said that they already started production work of season 2, which might be released by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Also, this entire article is for all the Will Trent fans, as we have added all the essential information about Will Trent’s Upcoming season, including its IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10, its release date, storyline, cast members, etc.

Hence, let’s start our article by knowing the release date for Will Trent’s upcoming season.

Will Trent Season 2 Release Date:

Will Trent is an American Police Procedural drama series created by Daniel T. Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, and Liz Heldens. It is one of the newly released series, whose season 1 was released on 3rd January 2023, including 13 episodes in it. And the first season itself creates a particular space in all of their fan’s hearts, who are now eagerly waiting to watch Will Trent Season 2.

Also, the series makers already announced Will Trent Season 2 renewal on April 2023. So, we can all watch Will Trent Season 2 by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Still, we must wait a few more months to know the exact release date.

Will Trent Series Storyline Overview:

Will Trent is one of the recently released Police Procedural crime drama series that follows the plot of an abandoned child named Will Trent, whose parents drop him into an Atlanta foster care, where he was raised and changes his entire life.

As the series progresses, Will Trent becomes the Special GBI Agent, breaking many records by solving complex cases. But, by his talent, he makes many enemies too.

Now, we have also seen that Trent is further selected for solving one corruption case in which it is believed that the entire Atlanta Police Department was involved. As he cracked the cases, it resulted in an arrest warrant against the APD officers. And Amanda Wagner, the head of Trent, hired a temporary GBI officer named Faith Mitchell to help Trent solve the case.

On the other side, the viewers also get a chance to watch the relationship of Will Trent with his childhood friend Angie Polaski, who is an APD Homicide Detective officer, who is working with Detective Michael Ormewood. Also, we have seen that Trent and Angie Polaski sometimes face many challenges in their personal life due to their professional work.

Will Trent Season 2 Expected Storyline:

The production work of Will Trent Season 2 is ongoing, so there is no use in making an expected storyline.

But, still, if you are eagerly waiting to know what will happen in Will Trent Season 2, read the novel based on the entire series that was made, and try to find some hints for Will Trent Season 2.

Will Trent Season 2 Cast Members:

Will Trent is one of the superbly created series, which has an outstanding team of cast members and also performed so well in season 1. And, particularly, if we talk about the lead star of the series, that is Will Trent, whose role is played by Ramon Rodriguez, then his acting is praised by their fans and followers. Not only that, but people also like the hard work he performed in season 1, so they highly demand Roman Rodriguez in every season of the Will Trent Series.

As far as we know, at the present moment, the makers have just started the production work of Will Trent Season 2, so we are not having any exact information about the group of cast members, but we predict that the makers will not make any significant changes in their casting role.

Hence, the following are the cast members who can play a vital role in an under-process season of the Will Trent Series.

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Bentley Campano

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Greg Germann as James Ulster

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

So you call yourself a #WillTrent fan? Put your money where your mouth is and watch another encore episode tonight at 8/7c on ABC 😉 pic.twitter.com/NkTblnKXhQ — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) July 14, 2023

Still, it needs to be a detailed list of members; there might be an equal chance that the audiences will see some new faces in the upcoming season of the Will Trent series.

Will Trent Season 2 List of Episodes:

We already shared the news that the makers have just started the production work of Will Trent Season 2, and it will take a bit longer to complete the production work for the upcoming season of Will Trent.

And hence, we do not have any information related to the plot and the episodes of the upcoming season; but based on season 1, we can predict that season 2 will also have 13 episodes. Yet, it is all about expecting that the actual will only be announced after the production work.

Until then, you guys can enjoy watching all 13 episodes of season 1, whose list was already given below.

Episode 01: “Pilot‘

Episode 02: “I’m a Pretty Observant Guy”

Episode 03: “Don’t Let It Happen Again”

Episode 04: “My Stupid Detective Brain”

Episode 05: “The Look Out”

Episode 06: “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat”

Episode 07: “Unable to Locate”

Episode 08: “Two Hundred Dollars and a Bus Pass”

Episode 09: “Manhunt”

Episode 10: “Pterodactyls Can Fly”

Episode 11: “Bill Black”

Episode 12: “Nothing Changed Except For Everything”

Episode 13: “A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart”

Will Trent Season 2 Production Team:

Will Trent is taken from a novel under the same name, written by Karin Slaughter and created by three well-known creators, Daniel T. Thomsen, Karin Slaughter (author), and Liz Heldens. The series also has a brilliant executive producer team like Ramon Rodriguez, a lead character in the show, Liz Heldens, Oliver Obst, Karin Slaughter, and Paul McGuigan.

Not only this, but the makers of the Will Trent were also associated with three well-known production companies, Selfish Mermaid, 20th Television, and the 3 Arts Entertainment House. Now, if we talk about the music composer of the series, then it was imparted by the famous artist Joe Wong.

Will has seen it all. Head to ABC tonight at 8/7c for another encore episode of #WillTrent! pic.twitter.com/BMPVoRznyn — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) July 7, 2023

Although, many other peoples were also there and constantly giving their 100% effort to make the series successful, like the editors, cinematographers, and many more.

Where to Watch Will Trent Season 2?

Currently, the Will Trent Sequel production is ongoing, so we do not have any video glimpses of the same.

But, the people who are excited to know all the latest information about Will Trent season 2s production can keep their constant focus on all the official platforms of the series, mainly on their original networking site, the ABC streaming platform.

And, also the entire episode of Will Trent Season 1 was already released, and the whole is available on their official platform, ABC.

Will Trent Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, as the production work of season 2 is ongoing, we have not received any video of its upcoming season.

But don’t worry, because here we have shared a trailer of Will Trent season 1, so enjoy watching the previous season’s trailer until the new one is released.

Final Words:

So that’s all for the Will Trent Season 2 readers, and we hope that now you have all the latest updated information about Will Trent’s upcoming season, including its release date, trailer, storyline, and more.

Also, stay connected with our website, as we constantly post the latest news about every upcoming season and series. And if you have any queries about seasons or series, you can comment in our website’s comment section anytime.

At last, I thank all the readers, and I hope you will get all the relevant information about Will Trent Season 2 after reading our article.