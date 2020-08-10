‘Woman’: the remaining chapters of the Turkish series of Antena 3

It was a strong bet from Atresmedia. Premiere a Turkish series in prime time on its main channel, but the play has been profitable. After its success on Tuesday nights, Antena 3 decided to beg for its weekly broadcast and broadcast an additional episode on Mondays during its prime time. The result? Audience leader both days.

In chapter 7, which Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, Enver still can’t get over the shock of getting his hands on Sarp’s phone and more with Sirin images on mobile Why did Sirin have it in her possession? After what Hatice is discharged from the hospital, everything returns to its normal course.

Enver decides to send the mobile to Bahar, but Hatice also goes behind the phone, thinking that there are things that Bahar should not see … Will Bahar or Hatice get to the phone first?

How many chapters are left?

If you are a follower of the series, you are surely wondering how many chapters the series has and how much is left until it ends. Antena 3 broadcasts the eighth episode on Tuesday, August 11. The first season of the series – it has 3 -, consists of 32 episodes, so we have not even reached the middle of the season.

International success

Based on the Japanese Nippon TV drama ‘Woman: my life for my children’ -from the same creators as the series ‘Mother’ – it has crossed borders, being sold in more than 65 countries with outstanding audience results, including They find territories such as the United States, Mexico, Argentina or Brazil. With several awards in its collection, the production has been multi-awarded, among other competitions, at the Tokyo Drama Awards, and at the Altın Kelebek Awards, for best actress and best child actors.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.