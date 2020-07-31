Top 10 mystery series you can watch on Netflix

A missing person, a corpse in a forest, a serial killer … these are subjects that frighten us in our lives but that we love to see on television. The mystery and suspense series are hooked like no other. Thanks Netflix, now we have at a single click many European and American thrillers that previously could not be seen in our country unless an open network bought it for the summer season.
Now we have so much to choose from that many go by without us knowing their existence. That’s why we’ve put together 10 Netflix mystery series that are sure to hook you.
‘Forest Inside’
One of the latest to hit Netflix. It is set between 1994 and 2019 and tells the story of Paweł Kopiński, a Warsaw prosecutor, who still has the hope of finding his missing sister more than 25 years ago. During a summer camp, the young woman entered a forest and was never seen again.
The discovery of a homicide victim, who turns out to be a boy who vanished along with Pawel’s sister, yields evidence linking the dead man to the disappearance of his sister. While the hope that she is alive increases, the secrets of the past, quite dangerous, of the Pawel family dawn with destroying everything that they have fought so hard for all these years.
‘The Sinner’
Maybe watching each season takes about six hours (there are two on Netflix and the third one is being prepared), but it engages in a way that will fly away. It is not well known but among the circles of the series, it is one of the best series that has been seen in recent years. For no apparent reason, Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), a young woman who is in a lake with her husband and son, stabs a stranger to death.
In his statement he says he does not know why he did it. A policeman (Bill Pullman) begins to investigate and becomes obsessed with discovering the woman’s hidden motive. Together they will take a heartbreaking journey into the depths of her psyche to unravel the secrets hidden in her past.
‘Broadchurch’
Some still unknown Olivia Colman and David Tennant starred in this series that starts in the coastal town of Broadchurch. In early July they prepare to receive the first tourists, but a shocking event is about to occur. Eleven-year-old Danny Lattimer has disappeared and his mother, Beth, is nervously searching for him throughout the city. Soon the boy’s corpse appears on the beach. Meanwhile, Detective Ellie has returned to work after a few days of vacation.
Unfortunately, he receives the news that his expected promotion will not take place since the position has been awarded to Detective Alec Hardy. Both will begin to investigate the death of the small member of the Lattimer family, but their differences in professional methods will soon be revealed.On the other hand, a journalist from a national newspaper, Karen White, finds out about the case and decides to approach until the locality to cover the news.
They are three season
‘Marcella’
This series narrates the return to work of Marcella Backland (Anna Friel), a mysterious woman who, after her husband left the family home, decides to return to his position as a police officer in London. This return is marked by a string of murders that resemble those that the protagonist investigated years ago. Is it the criminal who was not imprisoned then or is she a copycat?
‘Dark’
In June, the series ended with an ending that could not be otherwise somewhat confusing, but it was chosen at a Netflix World Cup as the best series on the platform. After the disappearance of a young man, four desperate families try to understand what happened as they unravel a twisted mystery that spans three decades. Familiar saga with a supernatural twist, Dark It is located in a German town, where two mysterious disappearances expose the double lives and the broken relationships between these four families.
‘Riverdale’
It airs first on Movistar, but Netflix already has the first two seasons available. As a new school year begins, the city of Riverdale is still recovering from the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom. The events that have taken place over the summer have made Archie Andrews realize that he wants to pursue a music career and not follow in his father’s footsteps, and Archie still regrets having broken his friendship with Jughead Jones.
Meanwhile, Betty Cooper is eager to see Archie, whom she is in love with, after being away for the summer, but is not yet ready to reveal her true feelings to him. When a new student, Veronica Lodge, arrives in Riverdale from New York with her mother, the spark between her and Archie is born. But Veronica doesn’t want to put her new friendship with Betty at risk. Cheryl Blossom, Riverdale’s most popular girl, He is happy removing the situations around Archie, Betty and Veronica to cause trouble.
But Cheryl is a girl who keeps many secrets. Specifically about the death of her twin brother, Jason. Set in the present and based on the iconic characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale offers a surprising and subversive look at Archie, Betty, Veronica and the rest of the inhabitants of this small and surreal city.
‘For thirteen reasons’
Teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) returns home after school one day and finds a mysterious box with his name on it. Inside he discovers a tape recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a classmate for whom he felt something special and who committed suicide just two weeks ago. In the tape, Hannah tells that there are thirteen reasons why she has decided to kill herself. Will Clay be one of them? If you listen to it, you will have the opportunity to know each reason on your list.
‘Stranger Things’
Possibly it is the series that opened the doors of Netflix to a generation and made it spread to all countries, since until then its successes had come with adult series such as House of Cards or Orange is a new black.
It is a tribute to the classic supernatural mysteries of the 80s, Stranger Things is the story of a boy who disappears in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, without a trace in 1983. In his desperate search, both his friends and family and the local sheriff are caught in an extraordinary enigma: top secret experiments, paranormal forces terrifying and Eleven, the character we fell in love with in the first season, surprised us in the second and already bores us in the third.
‘The OA’
One of the series with the greatest personality and originals that have gone through Netflix, and therefore also, one of the most misunderstood. The story begins when Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a blind girl who disappeared seven years ago, reappears in her city having recovered her sight.
A miracle for some, a rare bug for others, the case is that Prairie, who calls himself OA, decides not to tell where his parents or the FBI was for these 7 years, but to 5 people from the town, a select few who will understand where it comes from: beyond the unknown, the threshold of a world never seen …
‘Do not talk to strangers’
When a stranger says something inconceivable about his wife, family man Adam Price is shrouded in mystery as he searches for answers. Suddenly, an unexpected plot of secrets will force Adam to launch himself on a desperate mission to discover the truth about his closest beings.
