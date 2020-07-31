Top 10 mystery series you can watch on Netflix

‘Riverdale’

It airs first on Movistar, but Netflix already has the first two seasons available. As a new school year begins, the city of Riverdale is still recovering from the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom. The events that have taken place over the summer have made Archie Andrews realize that he wants to pursue a music career and not follow in his father’s footsteps, and Archie still regrets having broken his friendship with Jughead Jones.

Meanwhile, Betty Cooper is eager to see Archie, whom she is in love with, after being away for the summer, but is not yet ready to reveal her true feelings to him. When a new student, Veronica Lodge, arrives in Riverdale from New York with her mother, the spark between her and Archie is born. But Veronica doesn’t want to put her new friendship with Betty at risk. Cheryl Blossom, Riverdale’s most popular girl, He is happy removing the situations around Archie, Betty and Veronica to cause trouble.

But Cheryl is a girl who keeps many secrets. Specifically about the death of her twin brother, Jason. Set in the present and based on the iconic characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale offers a surprising and subversive look at Archie, Betty, Veronica and the rest of the inhabitants of this small and surreal city.