‘The strong house’ already has winners: Leticia Sabater and Yola Berrocal

Leticia Sabater and Yola Berrocal they have taken 12.000 euros that was in his safe. The two contestants have imposed themselves in the grand final on Oriana and Iván, becoming the winners of the first edition of the reality show.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To celebrate, after kneeling, hugging and congratulating his colleagues, Jorge Javier has made a special request to Yola and Leticia: sing one of the latter’s hits: The salchipapa. The winners have not hesitated for a second to sing and dance such a great song, getting even Oriana to move her hips.





“It is the victory of ‘leticistas’, ‘yolistas’ and all of Spain that has voted for us”Sabater said. In the midst of euphoria, they have also been about to launch themselves into the ‘pond of the frogs’, as Iván has called it: “No! You have microphones!”Jorge Javier shouted.

Their hard way to victory: they win 3 rounds in one night

It was the night of Yola and Leticia, who have faced three televotes and made full of victories. First they beat Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun in a very tight duel.

To go to the final they had to face a demanding test in the pool: The game that was going to catapult one of the last three couples in the final was the hardest: they had to remove some very heavy stones from the safe that I was at the bottom of the pool, to get him to float. The effort has played a trick on Ferre, who has ended up very dizzy. The medical assistances of the program have had to attend to him, but, fortunately, everything has been a scare and he has recovered without any problem.

Oriana and Iván achieved the objective in the shortest time. Ferre and Cristina, despite the dizziness of the first, qualified in second position and faced the televote with Yola and Leticia, third in the test. In another tight duel, Leticia and Yola qualified for the grand final against Oriana and Iván.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yola lived a difficult night before being crowned the winner. The contestant had a confrontation with what had been her love of the edition, Cristian Suescun, who called her “old television hen” and, tearfully, assured that everything she had done during the contest had been from the heart. In addition, he branded Sofía Suescun’s brother a liar when he confessed that he had felt “sexually violated” by her.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.