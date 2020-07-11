‘The pack’: this is the Amazon Prime Video series inspired by La Manada

At the tables of the managers of the large streaming platforms, the projects of Latin American fiction comes in ever greater numbers and with higher quality, so we will gradually see more series on the other side of the Atlantic with a Hispanic accent.

For example, Amazon Prime Video premiered a few weeks ago with great success his first Latin American fiction series, ‘President’, in which he told as if it were a gangster plot the story of the corruption scandal known as FIFA Gate and that ended up giving a good dose of talent to the series fans.

Prime Video wants to bet again today on Latin American fiction with a thorny series whose theme is not at all easy and which has been loosely inspired by the case of La Manada. ‘The Pack’ is the name of this series of eight episodes of almost an hour long that will undoubtedly stir our consciousness.

Hard, deep and unfortunately very real, the story tells of the disappearance of Blanca Ibarra, a 17-year-old young student at the Santa Inés Catholic School and leader of a feminist movement after she participated in a demonstration in which an alleged case of abuse of a teacher by a student was reported.

After a few days it comes to light a video that goes viral in which you can see how a group of men sexually assault the young woman, unveiling a deadly online game that recruits men to commit acts against women.

To find those responsible, three detectives specialized in crimes related to gender violence (Elisa Murillo, Olivia Fernández and Carla Farías) get involved in the case, in a frantic search in which they soon find out that the suspects have a chat group called ‘The pack of wolves’. Everything is complicated because the first clues suggest that a psychologist, a priest, a teacher and even the father of the disappeared woman could be involved.

The context in which the series takes place, as we see slightly inspired by the case of The pack, is in that of some Latin American countries very used to making protests against gender violence to which they are victims.

The cast is headed by Daniela Vega (‘A fantastic woman’), Antonia Zegers (‘Prófugos’) and María Gracia Omegna (‘Joven y locacada’), and are completed by Mariana Di Girolamo, Antonia Giesen, Paula Luchsinger, Alberto Guerra, Marcelo Alonso and Francisco Reyes.

The episodes are directed by the well-known Argentine director Lucía Puenzo (‘XXY’, ‘Ingobernable’), Nicolás Puenzo, Marialy Rivas and Sergio Castro and produces Fábula, the producer of ‘A fantastic woman’, which in 2018 won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Starting today, this series will move you and make you think of tAll the macho aggressions that, like a relentless trickle, continue to attack women in all parts of the world. So far this year, 44 femicides have occurred in Spain alone and murders. There is much, much still to fight for.

