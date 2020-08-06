The new series of HBO Spain that premiere in August 2020

We review the premieres and news that HBO Spain has prepared for August, in which new original series and a lot of mystery stand out. On August 1 it was released Dignity. The “Colonia Dignidad”, an institution founded by the Nazi military Paul Schaefer, survived in Chile protected by the Pinochet dictatorship, hiding behind its walls decades of torture, child abuse and murder. Today, with a new political generation, Chile is finally ready to end once and for all with the violent legacy of the colony.

Young federal prosecutor Leo Ramírez is charged with bringing the elusive leader of the Schaefer sect to justice. But Leo has his own secret history related to the colony: his little brother Peter died there under mysterious circumstances and it was Schaefer himself who paid for Leo’s education in Germany to buy his silence.

The series stars Götz Otto, Devid Striesow, Marcel Rodriguez, Nils Rovira-Muñoz, Jennifer Ulrich, Antonia Zegers, and Martina Klier.

‘The Flash ‘ (T6)

After years fighting villains and saving Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and his wife Iris (Candice Patton) finally believe they have found the time to rest and enjoy their recent marriage. However, the calm will be abruptly interrupted by the appearance of his future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), a sprinter known as XS who has made a serious mistake and needs the help of his parents to be able to return home.

The Flash team regroups to find a way to help Nora return to her time, but they will soon discover that her presence has altered the timeline and sparked the appearance of the most ruthless villain they have ever faced: Cicada (Chris Klein ).

Vidago Palace

Fate wanted that summer of 1936 at the Vidago Palace to be unforgettable: while the Berlin Olympics amazed the world, the President of the Portuguese Republic attended the inauguration of a golf course; a few kilometers away, in neighboring Galicia, a civil war was raging, while the halls of the Vidago Palace prepared to host the wedding between César and Carlota. Vidago Palace is the story of a woman who struggles to control her destiny.

HBO Spain premieres the first full season of this period romantic drama set in Portugal in the 1930s. Produced by Portocabo and Hop !, the series stars Mikaela Lupu, David Seijo and Pedro Barroso.

‘At home’ (Finland)

HBO Europe’s first original Finnish production is the anthology series At Home (Eristyksissä), seven stories about confinement signed by seven acclaimed directors who arrived on August 4.

Finland has been selected three times as the happiest country in the world. According to various studies, Finns enjoy the forest or their summer cabin, far from the rest of the world. However, due to the confinement caused by the global pandemic, isolation is no longer voluntary, everyone must stay home. Now that it is mandatory, how will this affect the Nordic nation?

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ (August 7)

This music series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, and has been renewed for a second season. HBO Spain now premieres the first full season.

The premiere of ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Next August 7th it will be accompanied by a large selection of musical feature films that will be available throughout the month on the platform: red Mill, Mamma Mia, Hairspray The You the lyrics, I the music, among others.

If there is a song in your heart, it will go into your head. Jane Levy stars in this series in the role of Zoey Clarke, a smart programmer who makes her way in San Francisco. After a somewhat unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts to pop songs, suddenly begins to hear the most intimate needs, thoughts, and desires of the people around her, her family, coworkers but also complete strangers, to through popular songs. At first, she ponders her own sanity, but after receiving guidance from her musically skilled neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her sick father, Zoey soon realizes that this unwanted curse can be an incredibly wonderful gift while connect with the world like never before.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.

Robot Chicken (14 hours ago)

The first batch of episodes of the new season of the franchise animation series Adult Swim reaches HBO Spain next August 14. The Emmy-winning series is created and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, in collaboration with co-writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root.

Lovecraft Territory (August 17)

Created by Misha Green, with the executive production of Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams, and based on the eponymous novel by Matt Ruff edited in Spain by Ediciones Destino, LOVECRAFT TERRITORY arrives on HBO Spain on August 17.

Based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 eponymous novel, the series’ ten episodes tell the story of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) who, along with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) , team up to undertake a road trip through the America of the 1950s Jim Crow laws in search of their missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). What starts out as a journey turns into a fight to survive and overcome the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could have come out of the pages of any Lovecraft book.

