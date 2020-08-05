The filming of Elite, paralyzed by a positive in coronavirus in the cast

Netflix

presented the cast of the fourth season of Elite looking forward to July. Shortly after, a controversy with one of the incorporations, Pol Granch, jumped, especially because users found fascist statements on their social networks from when he was a teenager. But this none of this matters anymore. Now that the production of the new episodes has just started, the first obstacle has already been found: there is a case of coronavirus in the cast so filming has to be stopped.

This information has been published on FormulaTV. Netflix and producer Zeta Audiovisual have had to stop filming while watching over the health of the rest of the cast and crew. You have to do the corresponding tests for the workers, Follow up of all of them during the filming of the fourth season when it finally resumes, and that the recordings comply with the health protocols.









Miguel Bernardeau and Itzan Escamilla do return in the fourth season. (Netflix)



The name of the actor affected by COVID-19 is unknown but it appears that on Tuesday, which was only the second day of filming, it was discovered that a member of the cast had tested positive. Now filming is in the air proving that, Although the protocols are firm and the producers know how to act, normality is far from being really implemented. in audiovisual productions.

The fourth season of Elite will feature veteran members and new additions. Who returns? Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Omar Ayuso and Arón Piper. The new ones who will help revitalize the plots after the end of the plot of Marina's murder will be Pol Granch, Manu Ríos, Carla Díaz and Martina Cariddi. On the more adult side, they will also be Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso.







Instead, those who will not return are Ester Expósito, who is at her best as the queen of Instagram with 24.5 million viewers, Danna Paola, Mina El Hammani, Jorge López and Álvaro Rico, who has signed for Alba de Atresmedia, adaptation of the Turkish hit Fatmagül.









The four new students: Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz and Manu Ríos. (Netflix)












