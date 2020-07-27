The dangerous romance of Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, in ‘Night and day’

A couple lives romantic and dangerous adventures around the world. She is June Havens (Cameron Diaz), a normal woman who has to go to a wedding, and this is Roy Miller (Tom Cruise), a man who looks like a secret agent. Both see each other again and again in the most diverse places, a coincidence that invites us to think that they are condemned to meet and be involved in a series of persecutions where nobody is the person they appear to be.

Night and day It is a cinematographic cocktail where different genres are mixed, such as action, comedy and adventure. That is why the director James Mangold, who also participated in the writing of the script, recruited for the leading roles a specialist in action films, such as Tom Cruise, great protagonist of the well-known saga of Mission Impossible, and an actress who frequented comedy feature films, such as Cameron Diaz.

From Vanilla Sky to Night and day

Nine years after sharing cast in Vanilla Sky (2001), film in which he had a leading role Penelope Cruz, Tom Cruise and Cameron Díaz they coincided for the second time, the last one to date, thanks to the history of Night and day, where another Spanish appears among the cast members, Jordi Mollà, who gets into the skin of the villain of the story.

Knight and Day. USA, 2010. 110 min. Action. Dir .: James Mangold. Int .: Tom Cruise, Cameron Díaz, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, Jordi Mollà, Maggie Grace.

