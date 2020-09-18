The Antena 3 multiplex: Sarah is ready to do anything to know ‘Her son’s secret’

The Antena 3 Multicineas invites us to spend a Sunday of tension and suspense with a thriller full of secrets and surprises. But first it will make us suffer a lot with the hard start of Your child’s secret. From 4:00 p.m. on September 20 we will experience the loss alongside Sarah, Ian, and the rest of this family.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Parents lose a child while disappear into a lake when he played with his brother. After an exhaustive search little matt never shows up, leaving his family shattered. Over the years, little by little, they learn to compose themselves and move forward in their lives despite the pain and grief of losing a son and brother.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

However, Ten years after that tragic day, and after the death of the father, a young man shows up at the house claiming to be Matt. The mother, moved, welcomes him into the family, assuming that he is her real son.

But something is wrong. Suspicions rise when Matt’s brother is injured in a car accident similar to the one that recently killed his father. ¿Matt is really the lost son or they have brought a stranger home?

Olivia D’Abo: the television face of ‘Her Son’s Secret’



We have already seen it in other films of the Antena 3 Multicineas as Death in paradise. In her Olivia D’Abo She was a devious stepmother who sets a devious trap for her late husband’s daughter to keep her inheritance.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But it is not the only time that we have enjoyed this British composer and actress. In the early days of her television career she was Karen Arnold, Kevin’s older sister in Those wonderful years. It has also entered science fiction worlds such as Star Trek: The Next Generation, Batman Beyond and The Twilight Zone. But perhaps his most relevant role in recent years has been that of Nicole Wallace in Law and Order: Criminal Action, that with some peculiarities, allowed him to also participate in Alias. Perhaps the most fans identified his voice in Luminara Unduli, her character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Your child’s secret (Her son’s secret)

EE.UU., 2018. Dir .: Nick Everhart.

Int .: Olivia D’Abo, Dan Amboyer, Tammy Blanchard, Mason Dye, Paloma Guzmán.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io