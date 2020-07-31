Silvia Abascal signs for ‘The Cook of Castamar’

The new period series of Atresmedia continues to provide proper names to a casting in which Hugo Silva, Michelle Jenner was already (who coincide again after Paco’s men) and Roberto Enriquez. According to El Televisero, the latest to join fiction is Silvia Abascal, who will play the character of the Queen. In this way, the actress returns to Antena 3 after passing through The cathedral of the sea, fiction in which he played Eleanor, the King’s favorite pupil.

This is ‘The Cook of Castamar’

Fiction, an adaptation of Fernando J. Múñez’s novel of the same name, set in eighteenth-century Madrid, tells the story of Clara Belmonte (Michelle Jenner) and Diego, the Duke of Castamar (Roberto Enriquez), both with a painful past, but who will change their lives when they meet. They will have to fight one of the great obstacles of the time if they want to be together: the class difference, as well as facing Enrique de Arcona’s thirst for revenge (Hugo Silva). This is a powerful individual who, since the death of Alba, the only woman he has ever loved, has only one goal on his mind: revenge on Diego, whom he considers to be guilty of the tragic accident that ended with her.

Montse García, Sonia Martínez and José María Caro are the executive producers of Castamar’s cook With Lucia Alonso-Allende, co-executive producer. The new fiction is directed by Iñaki Peñafiel and by Tito López Amado, and the writing team consists of Ramón Tarrés Reguant, Camino López Lozano, Arantxa Cuestas and Victor Pedreira, with Tatiana Rodríguez Vázquez as script coordinator.

