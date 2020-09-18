‘She-Hulk’: actress Tatiana Maslany will star in the Disney Plus series

After months of waiting and speculation, finally one of the next series of Marvel Studios for Disney+, She-Hulk, already has an actress for her leading role. It’s about the Canadian interpreter Tatiana Maslany, known for her different roles in Perry Mason and above all, Orphan Black, a series with which he won an Emmy in 2016 for his many and varied performances. Thus, Tatiana will play the lawyer Jennifer Walters, the first of Bruce Banner, in his own series as part of the UCM, with the possibility of seeing it in future film adaptations of Marvel Studios, as pointed out by himself Kevin Feige.

Filming of the series is expected to start at early 2021 after the delay in its production scheduled for this summer and which has been affected by the global coronavirus crisis, a new television series under the direction of Kat Coiro with the script of Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty). Still without a specific release date, the series is expected to reach Disney + sometime in 2022.

She-Hulk’s story

For those who do not know the world of comics but are interested in film and television adaptations, She-Hulk is the story of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who must receive an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner. The little problem? That his cousin is the Hulk and inadvertently passes his powers to him. Wow, he can turn into a huge, strong, green person.

The main difference, however, is that this She-Hulk (or also known as Hulka in Spanish) does not lose intelligence when transforming into its most lethal version rather, he is in absolute control of his character and maintains his personality. Not that Doctor Jekyll y Mr Hyde It represents the Hulk from comic and film.

