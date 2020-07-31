Series: The 19 most anticipated releases and returns of the month of August

You may not think about the month of August and it will cross your mind to be locked up at home watching series. Or yes, if you have good air conditioning at home. Be that as it may, here are the most interesting proposals for the month of August, the series and comebacks that want to liven up the month where most citizens make their holidays. Netflix, Filmin, Movistar, HBO and the paid channels are clear that they want to entertain us.





Dignity (HBO)

The Chilean series seem to be in fashion after La Jauría on Amazon Prime Video and now it is the turn of Dignidad on HBO Spain. Colonia Dignidad is an institution founded by a Nazi soldier who survived in Chile with the help of Pinochet. Now is the time to uncover the horrors that took place within its walls with a young prosecutor who is more connected than he should be with the case. It opens on August 1.





















Vidago Palace (HBO)

A romantic drama in Portugal? Why not? Fate wanted that summer of 1936 at the Vidago Palace to be unforgettable: while the Berlin Olympics amazed the world, the President of the Portuguese Republic attended the inauguration of a golf course; a few kilometers away, in neighboring Galicia, a civil war was raging, while the halls of the Vidago Palace prepared to host the wedding between César and Carlota. The premiere August 1st.













Lodge 49 (AMC)

AMC debuts the second and final seasons of Lodge 49, an unusual fable about Dud (Wyatt Russell), a former surfer with a chaotic life, who finds his place by joining a lodge. It is what is called a locus amoenus, a happy place, a happy place. And arrives August 3.





















Vienna Blood (Movistar+)

Max Liebermann is a brilliant English doctor, a disciple of the psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and works with the Austrian detective Oskar Rheinhardt. Young Liebermann has extraordinary skills in perception, forensics, and a deep understanding of human behavior. The series was shot in Vienna and is created by Steve Thomson, screenwriter of Sherlock and Doctor Who. From August 4.













Frames (Starzplay)

Ramy Youssef can’t complain: His signature comedy about being a young Muslim in the United States has earned him two Emmy nominations, one for director and one for lead actor. Mahershala Ali, in addition, has also been nominated for best supporting actor in comedy for this second season that Starzplay premieres the August 6.





















The rain (Netflix)

Dark ended at the end of June and now it is the turn of The Rain, another Netflix science fiction proposal that, as tradition dictates, says goodbye after three seasons. The radioactive fallout was supposed to end someday.













Zoey’s extraordinary playlist (HBO)

Zoey undergoes an MRI, and suddenly the music from Spotify is unintentionally downloaded to her brain. From this moment on, she has the special ability to know what the people in front of her think … because she feels they sing it to her as pop songs. A musical entertainment with Jane Levy (Dilemma) and Skylar Astin (Giving the note). August 7 arrives.





















High Seas (Netflix)

It cannot be said that passengers in the Barbara de Braganza can get bored. Third season, third mystery on this ocean liner with José Sacristán, Ivana Baquero, Alejandra Onieva, Eloy Azorín and Jon Kortajarena. On Netflix on august 7.













Talking heads (Movistar+)

This is a different confined project. It is a series of monologues written between 1988 and 1998 by Alan Bennet for the BBC, with a couple of originals for the occasion, and some exceptional interpreters with Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville, who will be the next Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret respectively. from The Crown, and Martin Freeman (Fargo), Jodie Comer (Killing eve) or Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient). Each one lasts between 30 and 40 minutes and can be seen on Movistar + from August 10.













The Last Original Gangster (TNT)

On August 11 it is time to see the third season of this sitcom that tells the life of Tray (Tracy Morgan), a gangster ex-convict who must rebuild his life after 15 years in prison. Upon returning to Brooklyn, of course, nothing is as it was before losing his freedom. Tiffany Haddish, one of the fashion comedians in America, completes the cast.





3% (Netflix)

In a dystopian and terrible future, the world is divided between progress and devastation. Can you access paradise? Of course. But only 3%. This production of Netflix in Brazil already premieres the fourth season August 14.





Dirty John (Netflix)

On August 14, Netflix premieres the second season of Dirty John, which, as it is an anthology series, focuses on a new real case. The eight-episode miniseries tells the case of Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet), a perfect California housewife for her husband (Christian Slater), who has a career as a lawyer. When he leaves her for his new employee, everything ends in death.





















The Robbery of the Century (Netflix)

The platform delves into one of the most brutal cases in Colombia: the theft of 33 million from the Central Bank that in 1994 turned the country upside down.





Hippocrates (Filmin)

Thomas Lilti was a doctor before a film director, and that has always been noted in his works. In his first television series, which arrives at Filmin on August 15 It tells the story of three young residents and an anesthetist who are forced to take charge of the Hospital del Paris when an indefinite quarantine leaves the center’s staff on the table.





Rita (Netflix)

The most stubborn, rebellious, unconventional Danish teacher and single mother returns to Netflix with the fifth season. It does The 15th of August.





Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

A series with JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele, the current teacher of terror and social denunciation in the United States. It adapts Matt Ruff’s novel and tells in 10 episodes the journey starring three black people in the fifties and through racist territory. And, who says travel, means a fight for survival from August 17.













White House Farm Murders (Starzplay)

Series based on real events in sadly famous crimes of more than 30 years ago where three generations of the same family were murdered on their isolated Essex farm. The series seeks to provide a new vision of this family tragedy that begins on a fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family are killed: Sheila Caffell, her six-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas, and their parents, Nevill. and June Bamber. The Starzplay premieres August 20.





Lucifer (Netflix)

In theory the fifth season should be the last of Lucifer. Netflix had saved the series after broadcasting three seasons on US free television, but they wanted to shut it down. But they changed their minds, we imagine that from the audiences that shuffle secretly on the platform, and finally it will have a sixth. Be that as it may, welcome are the new episodes of the next August 21.













Stockholm: Central Station (Filmin)

On August 28 Filmin is the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström on trafficking in women and the revenge of a young Romanian woman forced into prostitution in Sweden.