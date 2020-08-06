Ridley Scott’s futuristic series ‘Raised by Wolves’ has trailer and release date

Raised by Wolves, the futuristic series that hits HBO MAX on September 3, already has a release date in Spain. The next September, 10th science fiction lovers have a TNT date to watch the first two chapters of the series Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Alien, Blade Runner) who, in addition to being an executive producer, gets behind the camera for the double premiere episode. In addition, his son, Luke Scott, is also part of the technical team directing three other chapters of the ten that the first season has.

Created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), the screenwriter himself has presented it at an online event organized by the TCA (American Association of Television Critics) ensuring that “it has the DNA of the works of Ridley Scott. There are thematic influences of his universe on the androids, the settings, the aesthetics … but it has evolved into something new”.

Travis Fimmel, popular for giving life to Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings, is the best-known face of a cast in which we also find the Danish actress Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim |, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya shah, Ivy Wong and Matias Varela.

The synopsis

Raised by Wolves It focuses on ‘Father’ and ‘Mother’, two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. When the burgeoning human colony threatens to end up divided over religious differences, the androids realize that controlling what humans believe in is a complicated task.

